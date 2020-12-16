Haarberg has confidence in NU's staff to develop his skills

KEARNEY, Neb. — Heinrich Haarberg put it in writing Wednesday afternoon.

The Kearney Catholic quarterback is now a Husker, officially signing his letter of intent.

“It feels amazing just being able to sign those papers and to get to this point,” he said.

Haarberg, who committed to the Huskers in May, is the first football player from Kearney Catholic to earn an Division I football scholarship, and he hopes he won’t be the last.

“I hope it means that there’s more to come. Hopefully, I can just lead a trail of more athletes to come out of Kearney Catholic ... and all of central Nebraska,” Haarberg said.

Haarberg, who leaves to join the Huskers after Christmas, will move into a quarterback room that not only includes Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, but also fellow Kearneyites Matt Masker and Brayden Miller.

“I knew that quarterback room was a really talented one," he said. "I’m going to go in there and compete, which is what they do every day. I respect them and what they do but that doesn’t take away from anything that I’m going to do.”