KEARNEY, Neb. — Heinrich Haarberg put it in writing Wednesday afternoon.
The Kearney Catholic quarterback is now a Husker after officially signing his letter of intent.
“It feels amazing just being able to sign those papers and to get to this point,” he said.
Haarberg committed to the Huskers in May but it didn’t become official until Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
Haarberg is the first KCHS graduate to earn an NCAA Division I football scholarship, and he hopes he won’t be the last.
“I hope it means that there’s more to come. Hopefully, I can just lead a trail of more athletes to come out of Kearney Catholic ... and all of central Nebraska,” Haarberg said.
Haarberg, who leaves to join the Huskers after Christmas, will move into a quarterback room that not only includes Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, but also fellow Kearneyites Matt Masker and Brayden Miller.
“I knew that quarterback room was a really talented one. I’m going to go in there and compete, which is what they do every day. I respect them and what they do but that doesn’t take away from anything that I’m going to do,” he said.
Haarberg said he has confidence in the Nebraska staff — especially head coach Scott Frost, quarterback coach Mario Verduzco and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick — and that was the main reason he committed to play for Nebraska. He looks at their track record of developing quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota at Oregon and McKenzie Milton at Central Florida. They are among the quarterbacks Haarberg wants to emulate.
“That track record spoke a lot for them. ... They’re going to develop me to the best of my abilities,” Haarberg said.
Hence, the desire to play at Nebraska and decline overtures from places like Boston College, Vanderbilt, North Carolina State and others, including two Southeastern Conference powers.
“Clemson and Auburn were pretty close. ... I had been talking to Clemson and Auburn probably three times a week. Clemson called about two days before I was going to commit and so that was tough. That was a tough choice but I felt really good about Nebraska,” Haarberg said.
With Haarberg, the Huskers are getting a quarterback who has thrown for more than 1,800 yards in each of the past two seasons. He’s also been a proficient runner, though that’s not the strength of his game.
“I wouldn’t count myself as a dual threat quarterback in college. I’m not going to juke anybody out playing Power Five teams. I’m not going to make a linebacker miss. I’d say I’m a pro style quarterback that can tuck the ball when he needs to and get 10 yards. If need be, I can run designed quarterback runs,” he said.
The football focus has given him confidence in his throwing and his ability to make every throw, short or long, “and really extending the defense, making them cover everywhere,” he said.
His athleticism often is hidden by his shoulder pads and helmet. As a sophomore, he set or tied KCHS records in the 200-meter dash and the high jump. He also ran a leg on the school’s record-setting 400-meter relay. The coronavirus pandemic denied him that chance last spring to improve those marks.
“That was really disappointing and especially when I committed I knew that I was going to come early to Nebraska. So that one kind of stung knowing that my last track year ever was going to be my sophomore year and I had a lower back injury so I never really got to run the times that I knew I could run as a sophomore,” he said.
He believes he could have run the 100 meters in the 10.8-10.9 range and probably high-jumped 6-8 or 6-9. Whether he could do that now, he said he doesn’t know because he has added some weight while focusing on football.
He started playing quarterback as a freshman, but was primarily a wide receiver for the Stars during Masker’s senior season.
He alternated at quarterback as a sophomore, learning how to use his athletic ability to make plays.
After his sophomore year he started training with a quarterback coach in Denver.
In his junior year, he started to come into his own.
“It just started coming a lot easier for me to just see the field and not just have to make stuff up on the go. I know my mechanics improved 10 times from my sophomore year to my junior year,” he said.
