Hastings man's electrical accident leads to new purpose

“There’s still a lot of memory loss for about a day before the accident back,” he told the Hastings Tribune. “If I had to put a percentage on it, I’d say maybe half the memories. There are times when the family asks me, ‘Do you remember that?’ And I don’t.”

His subsequent recovery from the incident has been nothing less than remarkable. And while there are still ample aches and pains and flare-ups to navigate, Buresh is grateful to have emerged from the ordeal alive and mostly well, able to carry on with his newfound career as physical therapy assistant.

“Sometimes it kind of feels like it’s a story that I conjured up, but it’s not,” he said. “Now it almost seems too good to be true. I wasn’t on the right path at that point, and this was the ‘gentle nudge.’ Where it came from I don’t know, but I think there’s a reason for everything.

“Right now I’m as close to 100% as I will ever be. Everything is good now. There were a couple years after the accident that were pretty rough with pain, acclimating to the metal plate in my leg and re-learning how to speak and walk. It’s been a long road, but the absolute improvement over the years and support of my family has been just immense.”