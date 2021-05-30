HAZEL
The governor believes the additional benefits can be a disincentive for people to work, because some low-wage workers have been able to get more money with unemployment than working available jobs.
Makhi Woolridge-Jones is accused of fatally shooting Trequez Swift, 21, and injuring Ja'Keya Veland, 22. Woolridge-Jones will stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges.
The City of Gretna is poised to double in size and add nearly 3,000 people after the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday sided with the city in an annexation dispute with Sarpy County.
As mask rules and recommendations shift, Omaha is entering a new, mostly unregulated phase of masking practices across the city. Here are some of the rules at local businesses.
Law enforcement officials are hoping to find images of 11-year-old Ryan Larsen in the hours of video they've obtained from area businesses.
Oklahoma, in a rare criticism of a TV partner, expressed its extreme displeasure at the 11 a.m. kickoff against Nebraska for the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Monday called a weekend protest that featured severed pig heads "disgusting."
The same day that the teacher was fired from Texas A&M after 16 successful seasons, the student won his first Big Ten championship. The emotions must have been running the gamut, Tom Shatel writes.
The 21-and-older crowd can take in wildlife with a drink in hand this summer at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Offensive tackles from Colorado and Indiana appear to be at the top of Nebraska's recruiting wish list. Sam McKewon has more Husker football recruiting news and notes.