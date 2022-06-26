Health & Medicine

Acupuncture
First Place
- Thirteen Moons Acupuncture
Winners
- Corey Chiropractic & Acupuncture
- Essentials Natural Family Health
Chiropractic Center
First Place
- Advanced Chiropractic & Neurology, PC
Winners
- Koca Chiropractic
- Kunz Chiropractic
People are also reading…
Dental Practice
First Place
- Premier Dental
Winners
- Bolding Dentistry
- Whispering Ridge Family Dentistry
Dermatology Center
First Place
- Dermatology Specialists
Winners
- Dr. Joel Schlessinger, Skin Specialists, PC
- Braddock Finnegan Dermatology, PC
Eye Care Center
First Place
- Vision Specialists of Omaha
Winners
- Truhlsen Eye Institute - Nebraska Medicine
- Midwest Eye Care, PC
Family Physician Clinic
First Place
- Think Whole Person Healthcare
Winners
- Methodist Physician’s Clinic - Regency
- CHI Health Clinic Family Medicine - Lakeside
Health Insurance Provider
First Place
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
Winners
- Aetna
- United Health Care
Hearing Aids Center
First Place
- Advanced Audiology of Greater Omaha
Winners
- Beltone Hearing Center
- Boys Town National Research Hospital
Hospice Care
First Place
- Hillcrest Hospice
Winners
- Angels Care Hospice
- Josie Harper Hospic House
Hospital
First Place
- OrthoNebraska
Winners
- Methodist Hospital
- Nebraska Medicine Nebraska Medical Center
In-home Health Care
First Place
- Amada Senior Care
Winners
- Brookestone Home Health
- Hillcrest Home Care
Lasik Eye Surgery
First Place
- Omaha Eye and Laser Institute
Winners
- Vance Thompson Vision
- Kugler Vision
Oral Surgery
First Place
- Village Pointe Oral Surgery
Winners
- Premier Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
- Omaha & Council Bluffs Oral Surgery
Orthodontics
First Place
- Igel Orthodontics
Winners
- Omaha Orthodontics
- Skyline Orthodontics
Orthopedic Clinic
First Place
- OrthoNebraska
Winners
- CORE Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
- MD West One
Pain Management
First Place
- CORE Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Winners
- OrthoNebraska
- Omaha Pain Physicians
Pediatric Care
First Place
- Children's Physicians
Winners
- Boys Town Pediatrics
- Village Pointe Pediatrics
Pharmacy
First Place
- Hy-Vee
Winners
- Walgreens
- Kohll's Pharmacy
Physical Therapy
First Place
- CORE Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Winners
- OrthoNebraska
- FAST Physical Therapy
Podiatrist
First Place
- Mid Plains Podiatry
Winners
- Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa
- Omaha Foot and Ankle Specialists
Short-term Rehabilitation Facility
First Place
- Brookestone Meadows
Winners
- Brookestone Village
- Papillion Manor
Skilled Nursing Facility
First Place
- Brookestone Meadows
Winners
- Brookestone Village
- Papillion Manor
Sleep Apnea Treatment
First Place
- Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center
Winner
- Dentistry for Health
Urgent Care Facility
First Place
- OrthoNebraska
Winners
- Think Whole Person Healthcare
- Nebraska Medicine - Eagle Run Health Center