OMAHA'S CHOICE AWARDS 2022

Health & Medicine

The winners of the 2022 Omaha's Choice Awards

Acupuncture

First Place

  • Thirteen Moons Acupuncture

Winners

  • Corey Chiropractic & Acupuncture
  • Essentials Natural Family Health

Chiropractic Center

First Place

  • Advanced Chiropractic & Neurology, PC

Winners

  • Koca Chiropractic
  • Kunz Chiropractic

Dental Practice

First Place

  • Premier Dental

Winners

  • Bolding Dentistry
  • Whispering Ridge Family Dentistry

Dermatology Center

First Place

  • Dermatology Specialists

Winners

  • Dr. Joel Schlessinger, Skin Specialists, PC
  • Braddock Finnegan Dermatology, PC

Eye Care Center

First Place

  • Vision Specialists of Omaha

Winners

  • Truhlsen Eye Institute - Nebraska Medicine
  • Midwest Eye Care, PC

Family Physician Clinic

First Place

  • Think Whole Person Healthcare

Winners

  • Methodist Physician’s Clinic - Regency
  • CHI Health Clinic Family Medicine - Lakeside

Health Insurance Provider

First Place

  • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

Winners

  • Aetna
  • United Health Care

Hearing Aids Center

First Place

  • Advanced Audiology of Greater Omaha

Winners

  • Beltone Hearing Center
  • Boys Town National Research Hospital

Hospice Care

First Place

  • Hillcrest Hospice

Winners

  • Angels Care Hospice
  • Josie Harper Hospic House

Hospital

First Place

  • OrthoNebraska

Winners

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Nebraska Medicine Nebraska Medical Center

In-home Health Care

First Place

  • Amada Senior Care

Winners

  • Brookestone Home Health
  • Hillcrest Home Care

Lasik Eye Surgery

First Place

  • Omaha Eye and Laser Institute

Winners

  • Vance Thompson Vision
  • Kugler Vision

Oral Surgery

First Place

  • Village Pointe Oral Surgery

Winners

  • Premier Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
  • Omaha & Council Bluffs Oral Surgery

Orthodontics

First Place

  • Igel Orthodontics

Winners

  • Omaha Orthodontics
  • Skyline Orthodontics

Orthopedic Clinic

First Place

  • OrthoNebraska

Winners

  • CORE Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
  • MD West One

Pain Management

First Place

  • CORE Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Winners

  • OrthoNebraska
  • Omaha Pain Physicians

Pediatric Care

First Place

  • Children's Physicians

Winners

  • Boys Town Pediatrics
  • Village Pointe Pediatrics

Pharmacy

First Place

  • Hy-Vee

Winners

  • Walgreens
  • Kohll's Pharmacy

Physical Therapy

First Place

  • CORE Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Winners

  • OrthoNebraska
  • FAST Physical Therapy

Podiatrist

First Place

  • Mid Plains Podiatry

Winners

  • Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa
  • Omaha Foot and Ankle Specialists

Short-term Rehabilitation Facility

First Place

  • Brookestone Meadows

Winners

  • Brookestone Village
  • Papillion Manor

Skilled Nursing Facility

First Place

  • Brookestone Meadows

Winners

  • Brookestone Village
  • Papillion Manor

Sleep Apnea Treatment

First Place

  • Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center

Winner

  • Dentistry for Health

Urgent Care Facility

First Place

  • OrthoNebraska

Winners

  • Think Whole Person Healthcare
  • Nebraska Medicine - Eagle Run Health Center
