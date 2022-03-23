Hearing in case of teen charged in teacher's death is on hold

DES MOINES — A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of one of the teenagers charged with killing a southeast Iowa teacher has been placed on hold after his attorney sought a review by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. The body of Graber, 66, was found Nov. 3 hidden at a Fairfield park.

Miller’s attorney, Christine Branstad, has sought to suppress evidence obtained by investigators through a police interview and physical evidence obtained using search warrants.

Branstad has asked Judge Shawn Showers to hold a hearing on suppressing evidence she claims was obtained in violation of Miller’s constitutional rights before the court holds a separate hearing about whether the teenagers should be tried in juvenile court.

Under Iowa law, anyone age 16 or over charged with a forcible felony is automatically tried as an adult. Judges may consider sending cases to juvenile court.

Showers denied Branstad’s motion to hold a suppression hearing first, and Branstad on Tuesday asked the Iowa Supreme Court to review Showers’ decision. She asked the judge to stay proceedings in the case until the high court rules.

Showers on Wednesday morning issued an order halting proceedings in Miller’s case. No such order was immediately entered in Goodale’s case.