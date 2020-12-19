Here's what the Black Lives Matter patch means to the Jays

"It was good. That brought us together.”

Other thoughts from the team:

Denzel Mahoney: “Something’s better than nothing, especially with an issue that’s as important as Black Lives Matter and what’s going on in our world today. Is there more that could be done? Possibly yes. I’m sure there is.

"But I think the fact that the Big East took a stand, just to put Black Lives Matter on the jerseys, where everybody can see it. That’s a huge step.”

Mitch Ballock: “It’s not necessarily uncomfortable talking about those things because obviously those issues need to be talked about. Everybody has different views, and everybody has different ideas about it and how to go about it. But the one common theme is change needs to happen."

Jones: “It’s easier for us to (take a stand) than anybody else because we have such a positive image. We go to Creighton, which is a really good school where we get a good education. We conduct ourselves in a respectful manner.