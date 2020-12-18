Hidden yards tracking

Despite a first half filled with penalties and giving the football away four times, Nebraska left Piscataway with a victory, losing all three phases of hidden yards. “The details and special teams, the ball security, the dumb penalties have cost us all year,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “We'd have a better record right now if we weren't doing things like that to ourselves, and it's hard to overcome those things in any game, much less than the Big Ten. We were able to overcome it tonight. But we're a good enough football team to win a lot of games if we don't do those things, and we gotta get them stopped.”
Turnovers: Rutgers wins
Many football teams don’t expect to win when they turn the ball over four times. But Nebraska did.
The Huskers put the ball on the ground three times on their first drive alone, ending with an Adrian Martinez lost fumble. The Scarlet Knights turned that into a 35-yard field goal.
Two possessions later, Martinez rushed for 8 yards on first-and-10, but defensive back Naijee Jones forced Martinez to fumble, which was recovered by the Scarlet Knights.
On a promising drive midway through the second quarter, Martinez looked for Wyatt Liewer in the back of the endzone and threw into double coverage. Rutgers defensive back Christian Izien picked off the pass for the third Husker turnover of the night. The Knights scored on the ensuing drive, going up 14-7.
On the second drive of the third quarter — just after Aron Cruickshank returned a kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown — Martinez missed Wan’Dale Robinson high over the middle with a pass and Izien was there again to intercept the pass. It was the fourth turnover of the night for the Huskers.
Rutgers would turn the ball over, too. Backup quarterback Johnny Langan evaded NU pressure only to launch an interception deep downfield to Cam Taylor-Britt.
Penalties: Rutgers wins
Both teams had decent gains called back because of penalties on Friday night.
An 11-yard Langan rush midway through the first quarter was called back because the Rutgers quarterback was flagged for a personal foul after the run. Rutgers was flagged five times for 32 yards.
One Husker PAT was 10 yards longer than normal because of a Travis Vokolek holding call. A 11-yard Dedrick Mills run was also called back because of a Levi Falck holding penalty in the fourth quarter.
On top of the three first-half turnovers, the Huskers felt the agony from plenty of turnovers. In all, officials flagged NU for nine penalties for 52 yards. For the most part, it was small things for both teams.
Starting Field Position: Rutgers wins
Rutgers has a slight edge in this category thanks — in large part — to Rutgers punter Adam Korsak.
The Australian senior knocked five punts at an average of 43.4 yards per attempt, pinning Nebraska inside its own 20 four times. The Huskers never started a possession on the other side of the 50-yard line, while the Scarlet Knights did so twice in the ball game.
— Will Bauer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!