High basketball roundup

Platteview 65, Omaha Gross 48 Connor Millikan had 29 points and Tyler Riley had 21 for the Trojans, who are now 4-1.

Platteview 14 18 10 23 — 65

Omaha Gross 16 9 12 11 — 48

PLATTEVIEW: Connor Millikan 29; Tyler Riley 21; Alex Draper 6; Dayton Swanson 4; Ezra Stewart 3; Jack Ewen 2.

OMAHA GROSS: Charlie Paladino 11; Connor Capece 10; Thomas Anderson 8; Aaron Correa 8; Kyle Capece 6; Jackson Drake 5.

Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37 Hayden Stromsodt totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who opened up a nine-point lead in the first quarter, while Will Vitosh had 12 points for the Tigers.

Falls City 2 10 11 14 — 37

Plattsmouth 11 16 13 12 — 52

FALLS CITY: Will Vitosh 12; Brock Hogue 9; Carson Simon 5; Tyler Uhri 5; Carson Bredemeier 3; Rayce Farmer 2; Jaxyn Strauss 1.

PLATTSMOUTH: Hayden Stromsodt 18; Adam Eggert 10; Owen Prince 6; Jack Alexander 4; Randall Aguilar 4; Sam Campin 3; Jude Wehrbein 3; Braden Widick 2; Evan Miller 2.

GIRLS