High basketball roundup

BOYS
Fremont Bergan 42, Nebraska City Lourdes 40 Sam Sleister scored 13 points for the Knights, while Blake Miller had a game-high 21 for Class D-1 No. 7 Nebraska City Lourdes.
Nebraska City Lourdes 12 6 14 8 — 40
Fremont Bergan 10 13 6 13 — 42
NEBRASKA CITY LOURDES: Blake Miller 21; Beau Lee 10; Joe Kearney 4; Zach Tesarek 3; Drew Walton 2.
FREMONT BERGAN: Sam Sleister 13; Lucas Pruss 7; Shea Gossett 5; Kade McIntyre 4; Gavin Logemann 4; Shaye Hoyle 3; Spencer Hamilton 3; Jarett Boggs 3.
Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln North Star 43 Sam and Charlie Hoiberg combined for 31 points for the Top 10 No. 9 Thunderbolts, who had a 49-19 scoring edge in the second and third quarters. Josh Brown scored 11 for the Navigators.
Lincoln North Star 12 9 10 12 — 43
Lincoln Pius X 11 23 26 12 — 72
LINCOLN NORTH STAR: Charlie Hoiberg 12; Josh Brown 11; Kwat Abdelkarim 10; Brennan Clemmons 10; Sam Hastreiter 10; Sam Easley 7; Thomas Linderman 6; Jacob Hastreiter 5; Brady Christiansen 4; Kajaun Sidney 3; DJ McGarvie 3; Jackson Kessler 3; Jake Holkeman 2; Cole Coffey 2; Cooper Wesslund 2; Jack Resling 2; Luke Taubenheim 2; Blake Daberkow 2.
LINCOLN PIUS X: Sam Hoiberg 19.
Louisville 57, Johnson County 44 Caleb Hrabik scored 18 points and Eric Heard and Harrison Klein each added 11 for the Lions, while Calvin Antholz had a game-best 21 points for the Thunderbirds.
Louisville 15 15 12 15 — 57
Johnson County 14 6 12 12 — 44
LOUISVILLE: Caleb Hrabik 18; Harrison Klein 11; Eric Heard 11; Sam Ahl 8; Brayden Powell 5; Talon Ball 2; Sam Luellen 2.
JOHNSON COUNTY: Calvin Antholz 21; Cameron Schuster 9; Trey Holthus 8; Rodrigo Rivera 4; Hunter Haughton 2.
Millard South 50, Bellevue East 36 Gage Stenger led the Patriots with 17 points.
Bellevue East 4 6 15 11 — 36
Millard South 7 13 10 20 — 50
BELLEVUE EAST: Ater Louis 10; Dige Dige 9; Ryan Lenear 8; TK Barnett 6; Will Foster 2; Paul Schuyler 1.
MILLARD SOUTH: Gage Stenger 17; Blake Stenger 13; Jack Cooper 9; Trey Moseman 6; Brock Murtaugh 2; Lance Rucker 2; Michael Harding 1.
Millard North 66, Omaha South 47 The Top 10 No. 1 Mustangs were led by Saint Thomas with 29 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Hunter Sallis, who racked up 24.
Omaha South 12 17 18 0 — 47
Millard North 24 19 23 0 — 66
OMAHA SOUTH: DonTryl Nunn-Love 15; Zion Bang-Hendon 13; Jacob Martin 12; Ricky Loftin 11; Teriyon Griggs 7; Isaiah Jackson 4; Dylan Sheard 2.
MILLARD NORTH: Saint Thomas 29; Hunter Sallis 24; Vaughn Sipple 7; Jasen Green 4; Neal Mosser 3; Jadin Johnson 2.
North Bend 55, Omaha Roncalli 51 Jaxon Wietfeld led the Class C-1 No. 9 Tigers with 22 points to top the Class B No. 9 Crimsonpride.
North Bend 11 13 14 17 — 55
Omaha Roncalli 8 7 24 12 — 51
NORTH BEND: Jaxon Wietfeld 22; Kyler Hellbusch 16; Brodey Johnson 8; Breckin Peters 7; Austin Taylor 2.
OMAHA RONCALLI: Jake Orr 17; Austin Schwarz 15; Darik Rodgers 5; Brady McGill 4; Jake Ryan 3; Quincy Evans 3; Ben Schott 2; Jake Weibel 2.
Omaha Bryan 60, Omaha North 57 F-OT Curtis Ogba led the Vikings with 24 points and three assists. Lam Kuang had 22 points for the Bears.
Omaha North 8 10 18 14 7 — 57
Omaha Bryan 13 17 15 5 10 — 60
OMAHA NORTH: Curtis Ogba 24; Mason Strong 8; Keshaun Williams 7; Darryl Bennett 7; Daleron Thomas 6; T’andre Perkins 6; Trey Leger 2.
OMAHA BRYAN: Lam Kuang 22; Jaylin Spears 20; George Back 9; Darwin Loftin 4; Abdi Bashir 2.
Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Benson 47 Payson Gillespie had four 3-pointers, and 14 points, and Tate Odvody had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Top 10 No. 6 Warriors.
Omaha Westside 22 10 20 19 — 71
Omaha Benson 5 15 19 8 — 47
OMAHA WESTSIDE: Tate Odvody 16; Payson Gillespie 14; Reggie Thomas 10; Charlie Davis 8; Caleb Benning 7; CJ Mitchell 5; Logan Wilson 5; Chandler Meeks 2; Brayden Gregurich 2; Bo Lucas 2.
OMAHA BENSON: CarDae Daniels 15; Marcus Shakeer 12; Kerlaa Pan 9; Antone McNair 4; Anthony Adkisson 3; Chiok John 3; Davian Gallion 1.
Papillion-La Vista 78, Omaha Northwest 35 The Top 10 No. 8 Monarchs were led by Aidan Graham with 20 points.
Papillion-La Vista 19 21 25 13 — 78
Omaha Northwest 10 9 8 8 — 35
PAPILLION-LA VISTA: Aidan Graham 20; Kyle Ingwerson 16; Joey Hylok 12; Luke Lindenmeyer 10; Chase Lett 8; Derrick Buggi 6; Keegan Hylok 2; Will Hubert 2; Spencer Smith 2.
OMAHA NORTHWEST: Isiah Forte-Williams 11; Jaden Curtis-Sayers 10; Landon Broer 5; Marreion Marks 3; William Dagg 3; Walton Busby 3.
Platteview 65, Omaha Gross 48 Connor Millikan had 29 points and Tyler Riley had 21 for the Trojans, who are now 4-1.
Platteview 14 18 10 23 — 65
Omaha Gross 16 9 12 11 — 48
PLATTEVIEW: Connor Millikan 29; Tyler Riley 21; Alex Draper 6; Dayton Swanson 4; Ezra Stewart 3; Jack Ewen 2.
OMAHA GROSS: Charlie Paladino 11; Connor Capece 10; Thomas Anderson 8; Aaron Correa 8; Kyle Capece 6; Jackson Drake 5.
Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37 Hayden Stromsodt totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who opened up a nine-point lead in the first quarter, while Will Vitosh had 12 points for the Tigers.
Falls City 2 10 11 14 — 37
Plattsmouth 11 16 13 12 — 52
FALLS CITY: Will Vitosh 12; Brock Hogue 9; Carson Simon 5; Tyler Uhri 5; Carson Bredemeier 3; Rayce Farmer 2; Jaxyn Strauss 1.
PLATTSMOUTH: Hayden Stromsodt 18; Adam Eggert 10; Owen Prince 6; Jack Alexander 4; Randall Aguilar 4; Sam Campin 3; Jude Wehrbein 3; Braden Widick 2; Evan Miller 2.
GIRLS
Bennington 66, Omaha Concordia 39 Kennedy Gansebom scored 12 points and Abby Boyes added 10 for the Class B No. 7 Badgers, who had six players score at least six points, while Paige Gerhard had a game-best 15 points for the Mustangs.
Bennington 15 13 16 22 — 66
Omaha Concordia 6 8 11 14 — 39
BENNINGTON: Kennedy Gansebom 12; Abby Boyes 10; Emma John 9; Darby Ryan 8; Maddy Elwood 6; Taylor Sedlacek 6; Ella Reinoehl 4; Alison Mack 4; Avienne Cornett 3; Mazzi Melton 3; Averi Baas 1.
OMAHA CONCORDIA: Paige Gerhard 15; Summer Greene 10; Ella Buroker 7; Ella Hess 5; Lily Meyer 2.
Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16 Reece McNeely led the Tigers with nine points, followed by Ashleigh Kirkendall with eight.
Falls City 12 5 8 6 — 31
Plattsmouth 3 4 2 7 — 16
FALLS CITY: Reece McNeely 9; Ashleigh Kirkendall 8; Madi Jones 6; Eryn Snethen 4; Elyse Poppy 2; Ava Armbruster 1; Emily Vitosh 1.
PLATTSMOUTH: Lyndsey Caba 7; Krista Hardy 4; Jessica Meisinger 2; Josie Knust 2; Kennedy Miller 1.
Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49 Alexis Markowski recorded a double-double with 34 points and 21 rebounds for the No. 1 Thunderbolts, while Abby Krieser scored 19 points for the Navigators.
Lincoln Pius X 22 13 18 9 — 62
Lincoln North Star 13 11 13 12 — 49
LINCOLN PIUS X: Alexis Markowski 34; Jillian Aschoff 12; Miriam Miller 4; Sara Iburg 4; Adison Markowski 4; Lexi Zahourek 2; Leah Mach 2.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR: Abby Krieser 19; Kinsley Ragland 13; Sammy Leu 6; Saylor Schaefer 3; Dyvine Harris 3; Kylie Shattenkirk 3; Jaedan Webb 2.
Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48 Khloe Lemon scored 19 points and Mya Babbitt added 15 for the Top 10 No. 4 Patriots. Mya Skoff and Riley Jensen combined for 33 points for the Chieftains.
Bellevue East 9 20 10 9 — 48
Millard South 20 14 13 12 — 59
BELLEVUE EAST: Riley Jensen 15; Baylee Egan 9; Hattie Baird 2; Mack Reimer 2; Catie Conover 2.
MILLARD SOUTH: Khloe Lemon 19; Mya Babbitt 15; Megan Belt 6; Cora Olson 6; Juliana Jones 6; Lexi Finkenbiner 4; Miranda Kelly 3.
Norris 53, Seward 28 Gracie Kircher led the Top 10 No. 10 Titans with 17 points.
Seward 5 8 5 10 — 28
Norris 5 12 14 22 — 53
SEWARD: Ona Stutzman 9; Abbey Ringler 7; Eden Schulz 5; Anna Hughes 5; Tanya Miller 2.
NORRIS: Gracie Kircher 17; Maddy Collier 13; Delaney White 10; Matthea Boon 6; Ella Waters 3; Sophia Talero 2; Kalli Kroeker 2.
Omaha Gross 44, Platteview 38 Rachel Culhane and Theo Mba scored 12 points apiece for the Cougars, and Baylee Tex had a game-high 16 for the Trojans.
Platteview 8 8 6 16 — 38
Omaha Gross 15 8 10 11 — 44
PLATTEVIEW: Baylee Tex 16; Ally Kuhl 9; Kitia Hobbs 8; Emily Wiebelhaus 2; Tasha Metzger 2; Kyra Gray 1.
OMAHA GROSS: Rachel Culhane 12; Theo Mba 12; Sydney Herren 9; Jenna Skradski 8; Jordan Skradski 2; Brooklynn Kottich 1.
Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45 F-OT Kaitlyn Hanna made a free throw with 2 seconds left in overtime to put the Warriors ahead, and Ahnica Russell-Brown had 12 points for the Bunnies
Omaha Westside 9 13 7 8 9 — 46
Omaha Benson 15 13 7 2 8 — 45
OMAHA WESTSIDE: Adriana DiPrima 9; Olivia Kraft 9; Lucy Schonlau 9; Madilyn Siebler 8; Kaitlyn Hanna 8; Ruby Secora 3.
OMAHA BENSON: Ahnica Russell-Brown 12; Nataya Lockett 9; Ahmani Klabunde 8; Kiera Estima 6; TeSani Green 5; Jerrica Coleman 2; Zakiyyah Muhammad 2; Shyanne Mayhue 1.
Papillion-La Vista 69, Omaha Northwest 55 Four Monarchs scored in double digits, led by Jenna Hoelscher with 24.
Papillion-La Vista 19 15 17 18 — 69
Omaha Northwest 7 24 10 14 — 55
PAPILLION-LA VISTA: Jenna Hoelscher 24; Maggie Vasa 13; Brynn Sargent 13; Caitlyn Ryan 11; Anna Fitzgerald 3; Brooklynn Holloway 2; Brooklyn Wrice 2.
OMAHA NORTHWEST: Taylor Markussen 12; Taniya Golden 10; Brooklyn Busby 10; Ravyne Wallace 9; Cierra Marks 7; Michelle Reese 5; Kamille Hamilton 2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!