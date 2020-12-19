High school basketball roundup

BOYS
Aurora 52, Grand Island Northwest 30 Tate Nachtigal and Cayden Phillips combined for 29 points for the Huskies.
|Grand Island Northwest;;7;13;3;7;—;30
|Aurora;;18;12;10;12;—;52
GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST: Parker Janky 9; Jed Walford 7; Michael Burhman 5; Sam Hartman 3; Riley Anderson 2; Wyatt Jensen 2; Cooper Garrett 2.
AURORA: Tate Nachtigal 15; Cayden Phillips 14; Jamison Herzberg 9; Preston Ramaekers 7; Mitch Pachta 3; Andrew Bell 2; Carlos Collazo 2.
Beatrice 53, Omaha Roncalli 46 F-OT Kaden Glynn had 21 points for the Class B No. 6 Orangemen, who had an 8-1 scoring edge in overtime, while Jake Orr scored a game-high 22 for the Crimson Pride.
|Beatrice;;12;11;13;9;8;—;53
|Omaha Roncalli;;16;11;12;6;1;—;46
BEATRICE: Kaden Glynn 21; Elliot Jurgens 8; Bennett Crandall 7; Tucker Timmerman 7; Jace Pethoud 6; Devin Smith 4.
OMAHA RONCALLI: Jake Orr 22; Darik Rodgers 10; Austin Schwarz 4; Quincy Evans 3; Brady McGill 3; Ben Schott 2; Jake Ryan 2.
Bennington 69, Crete 43 Austin Holtz drained five 3-pointers and shot 8 of 8 on free throws for a game-high 31 points for the Class B No. 8 Badgers, and Jabin Gardiner led the Cardinals with 20 points.
|Bennington;;15;16;15;23;—;69
|Crete;;5;20;10;8;—;43
BENNINGTON: Austin Holtz 31; Lucas Brown 8; Kayden Bluhm 7; Tyler LeClair 7; Kale Bird 5; Isaac Connor 3; Silas Hughes 2; Connor Toelle 2; Ashten Schmaderer 2; Dylan Casart 2.
CRETE: Jabin Gardiner 20; Mason Crumbliss 7; Aidan McDowell 5; Braden Schmeckpeper 5; Isaac Kracl 4; Brayton Zeibig 2.
Elkhorn Mount Michael 61, Elkhorn North 55 Joe Chouinard led the Knights with 20 points, and Kyle Pelan had 13, helping them move to 4-0.
|Elkhorn North;;13;15;5;22;—;55
|Elkhorn Mount Michael;;13;17;14;17;—;61
ELKHORN NORTH: Ryan Harrahill 17; Nathan Cunningham 13; Brandon Orgilbolb 11; Jack Lusk 10; Carson 4.
ELKHORN MOUNT MICHAEL: Joe Chouinard 20; Kyle Pelan 13; Brad Bennett 9; Kaleb Brink 7; Parker Hottovy 6; Airan Lopez 5; Joe Brueggeman 2.
Lincoln Lutheran 60, David City Aquinas 46 Joshua Puelz led the Warriors with 21 points, followed by Jonny Puelz with 16.
|Lincoln Lutheran;;19;7;18;16;—;60
|David City Aquinas;;6;15;12;13;—;46
LINCOLN LUTHERAN: Joshua 21; Jonny Puelz 16; Gabriel Schmidt 7; Max Bartels 6; Joshua Duitsman 4; Micah Schlueter 3; Carson Oerman 3.
DAVID CITY AQUINAS: Kyle Napier 10; Brian Cech 9; Payton Davis 8; Jake Witter 6; Keegan Lavicky 5; Caleb Thege 4; Tylen Jakub 4.
Lincoln North Star 69, Omaha South 48 Kwat Abdelkarim had 28 points and six assists and Brennon Clemmons added 17 for the Top 10 No. 10 Navigators, while Rickey Loftin scored 13 for the Packers.
|Omaha South;;7;17;14;10;—;48
|Lincoln North Star;;17;19;8;25;—;69
OMAHA SOUTH: Ricky Loftin 13; DonTryl Nunn-Love 10; Zion Bang 6; Teriyon Griggs 6; Jacob Martin 5; Isaiah Jackson 4; Jacob Arop 4.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR: Kwat Abdelkarim 28; Brennan Clemmons 17; Josh Brown 11; Jake Holkeman 6; Jake Seip 4; Kajaun Sidney 2; Cole Coffey 1.
Lincoln Pius X 40, Gretna 36 Thomas Linderman and Sam Hoiberg combined for 28 points for the Top 10 No. 9 Thunderbolts, who had a 15-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter. Blake Rose and Alex Wilcoxson had 11 points apiece for the Dragons.
|Lincoln Pius X;;4;13;8;15;—;40
|Gretna;;11;12;6;7;—;36
LINCOLN PIUS X: Thomas Linderman 15; Sam Hoiberg 13; Charlie Hoiberg 3; Jack Hastreiter 3; Sam Easley 3; Blake Daberkow 3.
GRETNA: Blake Rose 11; Alex Wilcoxson 11; Grant Jansen 8; Landon Pokorski 4; Mason Goldman 2.
Lincoln Southeast 69, Omaha Westside 45 Ajantae Hogan led the Top 10 No. 7 Knights with 23 points.
|Lincoln Southeast;;13;17;17;22;—;69
|Omaha Westside;;14;8;12;11;—;45
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST: Ajantae Hogan 23; Jake Appleget 15; McGinness Schneider 12; David Yagub 9; Corey Krueger 6; Derek Branch 3; Barrett 2.
OMAHA WESTSIDE: Chandler Meeks 16; Payson Gillespie 16; Reggie Thomas 4; Tate Odvody 4; CJ Mitchell 3; Caleb Benning 2.
Louisville 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 52 Caleb Hrabik led the Tigers with 19 points, followed by Eric Heard with 18 and Sam Ahl with 15.
|Omaha Brownell Talbot;;6;13;12;21;—;52
|Louisville;;16;23;18;10;—;67
OMAHA BROWNELL TALBOT: Austin Vetter 17; Devin Wilson 15; Tommy Pugsley 8; Matt Alli 8; Jake Gibbs 4.
LOUISVILLE: Caleb Hrabik 19; Eric Heard 18; Sam Ahl 15; Brayden Powell 7; Harrison Klein 6; Cordale Moxey 2.
Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53 Seth Stutzman led the Eagles with 19 points to upset the Class C-1 No. 5 Bluejays, improving their record to 5-0.
|Ashland-Greenwood;;15;15;13;10;—;53
|Milford;;12;13;16;15;—;56
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD: Cougar Konzem 19; Aiden Lindley 15; Brooks Kissinger 5; Jarrod Nafzinger 5; Evan Shepard 5; Max Parker 4.
MILFORD: Seth Stutzman 19; Micah 11; Jaxon Weyand 8; Isaac Yeackley 7; Kaleb Miller 6; Bryce Jakub 3; Maddox Baack 2.
Millard North 59, Lincoln East 43 Hunter Sallis scored 22 points and Saint Thomas added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the No. 1 Mustangs, while Carter Glenn scored 21 for the Spartans.
|Millard North;;17;8;19;15;—;59
|Lincoln East;;14;13;11;5;—;43
MILLARD NORTH: Hunter Sallis 22; Saint Thomas 14; Jasen Green 9; Tyler Sandoval 9; Jadin Johnson 3.
LINCOLN EAST: Carter Glenn 21; Brayden McPhail 9; Trevor Henrickson 8; Logan Shirk 3; Quinton Adams 2.
Millard West 78, Lincoln High 60 The Wildcats were led by Evan Meyersick with 17 points, followed by Ryan Larsen with 16 and James Conway with 11.
|Lincoln High;;9;19;11;21;—;60
|Millard West;;27;16;19;16;—;78
LINCOLN HIGH: Gatran Gatnoor 23; JR Gatnoor 12; Antonio Murrillo 8; Livon Ramsey 7; Bryson Faines 5; Collin Nick 3; Justin Bolis 2.
MILLARD WEST: Evan Meyersick 17; Ryan Larsen 16; James Conway 11; Dustin Hatch 7; Trace Thaten 7; Dom Humm 5; Chase Hultman 4; Sp
Omaha Burke 63, Millard South 53 Donovan Moody shot 8 of 9 on free throws on his way to a game-best 21 points, and Sam Sorensen added 12 for the Bulldogs, while Will Cooper paced the Patriots with 13 points.
|Millard South;;9;13;19;12;—;53
|Omaha Burke;;16;10;19;18;—;63
MILLARD SOUTH: Will Cooper 13; Michael Harding 12; Lance Rucker 9; Gage Stenger 6; Blake Stenger 5; Jack Cooper 4; Brock Murtaugh 2; Trey Moseman 2.
OMAHA BURKE: Donovan Moody 21; Sam Sorensen 12; Lukas Kocher 10; Aidan Queen 10; Chris Graham 3; Henry Emsick 2; Cameron Gramling 2; Pacey Queen 2; Sam Runde 1.
Omaha Concordia 70, Ralston 58 Zac Kulus led the Mustangs with 25 points.
|Ralston;;12;12;12;22;—;58
|Omaha Concordia;;17;18;16;19;—;70
RALSTON: Joey McEvoy 16; Caleb O'Brien 8; Josh Kilzer 7; Roy Buettenback 6; Alex Strittmatter 6.
OMAHA CONCORDIA: Zac Kulus 25; Karsten Mathsen 19; Gage Kanzemeier 10; Ian Groninga 10; Zach Alharithy 4.
Papillion-La Vista South 81, Omaha Northwest 46 Daniel Brocaille scored 21 points and Danair Dempsey had 11 for the Top 10 No. 4 Titans, who led by 24 at halftime.
|Omaha Northwest;;11;11;11;13;—;46
|Papillion-La Vista South;;24;22;17;18;—;81
OMAHA NORTHWEST: Jaden Curtis-Sayers 9; Chot Chotyiel 7; Landon Broer 7; Walton Busby 6; Marreion Marks 4; Mekhi Marks 3; Maison Johnson 3; Dante Reed 3; Marlon Coleman 2; Isiah Forte-Williams 2.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH: Daniel Brocaille 21; Danair Dempsey 11; Ian Medeck 9; Both Dol 8; Josiah Beckenhauer 6; Mason Burger 6; Jack McKittrick 5; Graham Cassoutt 4; Tyler Culp 3; Tommy Goecke 3; Jackson Trout 3; Brecken Miller 2.
Platteview 54, Blair 43 Tyler Riley led the Trojans with 22 points.
|Platteview;;14;11;13;16;—;54
|Blair;;5;12;12;14;—;43
PLATTEVIEW: Tyler Riley 22; Michael Wiebelhaus 11; Alex Draper 10; Connor Millikan 6; Dayton Swanson 5.
BLAIR: Wyatt Ogle 14; Sawyer Lawton 12; Luke Ladwig 6; Jacob Czapla 5; Morgan Rump 3; Cade Ulven 3.
Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43 Cole Murray had 14 points to lead the Class B No. 5 Vikings over the Class C-1 No. 4 Stars.
|Waverly;;14;5;18;12;—;49
|Kearney Catholic;;9;7;5;22;—;43
WAVERLY: Cole Murray 14; Andrew Heffelfinger 11; Drew Miller 6; Preston Harms 5; Riley Marsh 4; Hogan 4; Treyton Cockerill 3; AJ Heffelfinger 2.
GIRLS
Beatrice 55, Omaha Roncalli 35 Mak Hatcliff led the Class B No. 6 Lady Orange with 29 points.
|Beatrice;;15;16;12;12;—;55
|Omaha Roncalli;;8;4;10;13;—;35
BEATRICE: Mak Hatcliff 29; Nevaeh Martinez 10; Addison Hatcliff 7; Ellie Jurgens 4; Morgan Mahoney 3; Chelsea Leners 2.
OMAHA RONCALLI: Morgan Mancuso 10; Claire Wilson 9; Mia Stoffel 5; Abby Bennett 3.
Blair 63, Platteview 45 Makayla Baughman finished with 24 points for the Bears, 20 of which came in the second half.
|Platteview;;11;14;12;8;—;45
|Blair;;17;13;20;13;—;63
PLATTEVIEW: Ally Kuhl 17; Baylee Tex 12; Kitia Hobbs 8; Kyra Gray 6; Julia Kreifels 2.
BLAIR: Makayla Baughman 24; Mya Larson 13; Ella Ross 8; Kaitlyn Johnson 6; Leah Chance 4; Nessa McMillen 4; Sami Murray 2; Maggie Valasek 1; Joslyn Policky 1.
Fort Calhoun 44, Plattsmouth 26 Maddie Tinkham led the Pioneers with 14 points, and Bria Bench had 12 points.
|Plattsmouth;;2;5;7;12;—;26
|Fort Calhoun;;13;13;8;10;—;44
PLATTSMOUTH: Kennedy Miller 6; Jessica Meisinger 5; Natalie Briggs 4; Josie Knust 4; Aimee Dasher 2; Sydney Casey 2; Lyndsey Caba 2; Krista Hardy 1.
FORT CALHOUN: Maddie Tinkham 14; Bria Bench 12; Kenzie Hansen 7; Abbie Anderson 5; Katie Barta 4; Raegan Wells 2.
Fremont 72, Papillion-La Vista 71 Taylor McCabe led the Class A No. 2 Tigers with 28 points, which included three 3-pointers, and she also had four assists and four rebounds.
|Fremont;;12;21;26;13;—;72
|Papillion-La Vista;;13;17;21;20;—;71
FREMONT: Taylor McCabe 28; Macy Bryant 18; Charli Earth 14; Sarah Shepard 7; Bella Keaton 3; Sydney Glause 2.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA: Jenna Hoelscher 17; Anna Fitzgerald 13; Brooklyn Wrice 12; Caitlyn Ryan 11; Emily Lansman 8; Maggie Vasa 6; Brooklynn Holloway 2; Brynn Sargent 2.
Lincoln High 67, Millard West 45 Kiana Wiley scored 18 points, Yelania Bradley added 17 and Kaysia Woods chipped in with 15 for the Top 10 No. 6 Links, and Grace Kelley had 10 points for the Wildcats.
|Lincoln High;;11;21;17;18;—;67
|Millard West;;10;13;9;13;—;45
LINCOLN HIGH: Kiana Wiley 18; Yelania Bradley 17; Kaysia Woods 15; J'unti Franklin 8; Briauna Robinson 5; Ariana Hoaglund 4.
MILLARD WEST: Grace Kelley 10; Libby Hoffman 9; McKenna Scholting 7; Emily Holl 5; Laney Schipper 5; Gwen Stocker 5; Sammy Ullman 2; Reece Peterson 1; Maddie Wallor 1.
Lincoln North Star 70, Omaha South 30 Abby Krieser led the Navigators with 20 points.
|Omaha South;;4;17;3;6;—;30
|Lincoln North Star;;25;13;22;10;—;70
OMAHA SOUTH: Gisela Meza-Guzman 15; Savanah Appel 9; Skye Giddings 4; Freda Moore 2; Nataiya Jones 0.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR: Abby Krieser 20; Josie Hilkemann 9; Dyvine Harris 8; Greta Zastrow 6; Alakiir Garang 6; Kylie Shattenkirk 5; Jaedan Webb 4; Rasheedah Phillips 4; Kinsley Ragland 4; Piper Ruhl 2; Sammy Leu 2.
Millard South 60, Omaha Burke 17 Mya Babbitt (14 points), Cora Olson (13) and Khloe Lemon (10) scored in double figures for the Top 10 No. 2 Patriots.
|Millard South;;24;22;12;2;—;60
|Omaha Burke;;12;1;2;2;—;17
MILLARD SOUTH: Mya Babbitt 14; Cora Olson 13; Khloe Lemon 10; Megan Belt 9; Juliana Jones 5; Miranda Kelly 3; Bree Urban 2; Caitlyn Lessig 2.
OMAHA BURKE: Bre Schneidewind 6; Hailey Ingram 3; Aanay Harris 3; Emma Hanke 2; Alyssa Thorson 2; Evan Mejia 1.
Omaha Gross 58, Omaha Duchesne 33 The Cougars were led by Rachel Culhane, who had 14 points.
|Omaha Duchesne;;7;14;5;7;—;33
|Omaha Gross;;13;13;16;16;—;58
OMAHA DUCHESNE: Meg Wightman 13; Caroline Shanahan 12; Payton Ward 6; Nicky Huss 2.
OMAHA GROSS: Rachel Culhane 14; Jenna Skradski 11; Theo Mba 10; Sydney Herren 9; Jordan Skradski 7; Brooklynn Kottich 4; Tessa Egermier 2; McKenna Earnest 1.
Omaha Northwest 63, Papillion-La Vista South 59 F-OT Taniya Golden led the Huskies with 29 points.
|Omaha Northwest;;14;16;10;15;8;—;63
|Papillion-La Vista South;;8;13;14;20;4;—;59
OMAHA NORTHWEST: Taniya Golden 29; Alexandria Drummond 13; Brooklyn Busby 8; Cierra Marks 4; Michelle Reese 4; Taylor Markussen 3; JayVeonna Williams 2.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH: Kara Lang 16; Lydia Hodges 11; Kenna Blankman 10; Taylor Mauch 7; Savanna Soloman 6; Mya Lemmp 3; Mia Lang 2; Emma Krause 2; Alayna Kustka 2.
Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln Southeast 27 Lucy Schonlau had 17 points 10 rebounds and nine blocks for the Class A No. 10 Warriors.
|Lincoln Southeast;;9;8;9;1;—;27
|Omaha Westside;;15;14;10;10;—;49
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST: Liv Bollen 10; Nyaluak Dak 6; Samantha 5; Kya Branch 3; Brittany Wulf 3.
OMAHA WESTSIDE: Lucy Schonlau 17; Kaitlyn Hanna 11; Chainey Thompson 8; Olivia Kraft 6; Adriana DiPrima 3; Ruby Secora 2; Madilyn Siebler 1; Bree Bell 1.
Waverly 42, Elkhorn 36 Anna Clarke had 10 points for the Vikings, who outscored the Class B No. 3 Antlers 14-5 in the third quarter. Tia Murray scored 16 to lead Elkhorn.
|Waverly;;5;11;14;12;—;42
|Elkhorn;;5;12;5;14;—;36
WAVERLY: Anna Clarke 10; Emelia Rourke 7; Abbie Carter 6; Macy Persinger 5; Maci Steckelberg 4; Paige Radenslaben 3; Leah Rasmussen 3; Maya Qualset 2.
ELKHORN: Tia Murray 16; Jaisa Hoffart 8; Ella Dalton 8; Lexi Knott 5; Haley DeBuse 1.
