High school basketball roundup

Bennington 69, Crete 43 Austin Holtz drained five 3-pointers and shot 8 of 8 on free throws for a game-high 31 points for the Class B No. 8 Badgers, and Jabin Gardiner led the Cardinals with 20 points.

Bennington;;15;16;15;23;—;69 Crete;;5;20;10;8;—;43

BENNINGTON: Austin Holtz 31; Lucas Brown 8; Kayden Bluhm 7; Tyler LeClair 7; Kale Bird 5; Isaac Connor 3; Silas Hughes 2; Connor Toelle 2; Ashten Schmaderer 2; Dylan Casart 2.

CRETE: Jabin Gardiner 20; Mason Crumbliss 7; Aidan McDowell 5; Braden Schmeckpeper 5; Isaac Kracl 4; Brayton Zeibig 2.

Elkhorn Mount Michael 61, Elkhorn North 55 Joe Chouinard led the Knights with 20 points, and Kyle Pelan had 13, helping them move to 4-0.

Elkhorn North;;13;15;5;22;—;55 Elkhorn Mount Michael;;13;17;14;17;—;61

ELKHORN NORTH: Ryan Harrahill 17; Nathan Cunningham 13; Brandon Orgilbolb 11; Jack Lusk 10; Carson 4.