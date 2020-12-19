High school swimming agate

Boys
Omaha Creighton Prep 111, Elkhorn 59
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Ravnsborg, Drew Kaelin, Sal Goaley, Andrew Hood), 1:37.65. 200 freestyle: John Watson, Prep, 1:45.06. 200 individual medley: Austin Smith, Elkhorn, 1:58.02. 50 freestyle: Grant Waszak, Elkhorn, 22.67. 100 butterfly: Smith, 53.69. 100 freestyle: Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 48.93. 500 freestyle: Ben Militti, Prep, 5:05.80. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Smith, Waszak, Jacob Horner, Mayo), 1:28.93. 100 backstroke: Watson, 53.39. 100 breaststroke: Kalein, 58.69. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Dray Beber, Militti, Ravnsborg, Watson), 3:17.12.
Girls
Omaha Marian 118, Elkhorn 52
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, JoJo Randby, Rylee Trojan, Molly Von Seggern), 1:48.01. 200 freestyle: Josie Hood, Marian, 1:54.45. 200 individual medley: Trojan, 2:11.53. 50 freestyle: Lucia Krings, Elkhorn, 24.10. 100 butterfly: Jess Brusnahan, Marian, 59.52. 100 freestyle: Krings, 52.73. 500 freestyle: Trojan, 5:14.96. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Randby, Hood, Von Seggern, Abbie Kellen), 1:37.23. 100 backstroke: Bella Schinco, Marian, 58.35. 100 breaststroke: Randby, 1:03.41. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Von Seggern, Hood, Schinco, Trojan), 3:34.35.
