High school wrestling

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Papillion-La Vista got going early in the Flatwater Fracas championship dual.

And there was nothing Beatrice could do to stop it.

The Class A No. 4 Monarchs led 26-0 and went on to defeat the Class B No. 2 Orangemen 54-18 Saturday.

In fact, the Monarchs only lost one match head-to-head as they gave up two forfeits.

That capped a 5-0 day for Papillion-La Vista, including going 3-0 to win the gold tournament. The Monarchs also had five wrestlers go 5-0 during the day — Jacob Campbell (113 pounds),Ian Rudner (No. 4 at 138), Nick Hamilton (No. 1 at 152), Cole Price (No. 1 at 170) and Alex Morris (182).

Rudner won the highlighted match of the dual when he posted a 3-1 win over Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke, who is ranked No. 2 in Class B and a defending state champion. Rudner scored the lone takedown with 15 seconds left of the second period for a 2-1 edge, then recorded an escape early in the third period.

“I was proud that I was able to get the takedown when I did,” he said. “The match came down to whoever scored first.”