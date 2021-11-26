Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A hiker found the remains of the fourth and final person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a massive wildfire, authorities said.

The remains of Diana Brown, 57, of San Antonio, were found Saturday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. She was swept away by the flood waters July 20 along with her family members Richard Brown, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Patricia Brown, of Madison, Wisconsin; and David Brown, also from San Antonio.

Richard Brown owned a mobile home in the area, but his home residence was in Bellevue, Nebraska, the Fort Collins Coloradoan reported. All four victims were in the same house in the small Black Hollow area 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Fort Collins when the flood hit.

The first three bodies were recovered several days after the flood, and the search was suspended July 29 with no sign of Diana Brown's body. Another unsuccessful search involving 120 people took place in mid-September.