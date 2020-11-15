Electric baths, fortune telling and a vanishing act

He was doing well until 1917, when he encountered Kitty Cox and things began to get dicey. Mrs. Cox worked for the Omaha Police Department, and apparently had an undercover assignment to gather evidence on scam artists such as Dr. Magarrell.

Both of them were present when the City Commission met on Nov. 12, 1917, to consider a regulation prohibiting clairvoyants and other mystics from plying their trades in Omaha. According to The World-Herald, “The methods of fortune reading, the manner of pulling physic [sic] stunts, and various other spooky subjects filled the council chamber with thrills.”

Mrs. Cox’s testimony regarding Dr. Magarrell was devastating to him. Among other disclosures, Magarrell was compelled to testify that he personally administered some of the “electric baths” that were basic to his system. As is evident from my postcard photograph, his patients were predominantly young women. He is the tall bearded man just left of center in the back row.

The day after his humiliating testimony, Magarrell wrote a pitiful letter defending himself to The World-Herald’s Public Pulse. As to his proclivity for bathing his patients, Magarrell wrote, “My electric bath is not used maby [sic] once or so a week as I do not make any specialty of giving baths.” Is he trying to make light of his baths? It’s almost astonishing!