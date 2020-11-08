 Skip to main content
In honor of Veterans Day: Stories of Nebraskans who served
In honor of Veterans Day: Stories of Nebraskans who served

From Iwo Jima to Iraq, Nebraskans have served their country with distinction and honor. On Veterans Day, The World-Herald shares stories if those who defended freedom. 

 ROBERT WORTH

In honor of Veterans Day, The World-Herald presents stories of Nebraskans who served their country. 

Omaha vet, 103, trained Marine war dogs at Iwo Jima

Veteran recalls years driving supply trucks in war in Pacific

She found all the adventure she wanted in the U.S. Army

Navy vet celebrates Black vets at North Omaha museum

Nebraska National Guard vet helped pave way for women in military

