In honor of Veterans Day: Stories of Nebraskans who served

In honor of Veterans Day, The World-Herald presents stories of Nebraskans who served their country.

Omaha vet, 103, trained Marine war dogs at Iwo Jima

Veteran recalls years driving supply trucks in war in Pacific

She found all the adventure she wanted in the U.S. Army Jodi Wilson traveled the world and had her education paid for, just as she wanted.

Navy vet celebrates Black vets at North Omaha museum Eric Ewing spent 20 years in the Navy, most of it as a hospital corpsman, taking care of the medical needs of sailors in naval hospitals and aboard ships in the Pacific.

Nebraska National Guard vet helped pave way for women in military It was the mettle that female soldiers like Sgt. 1st Class Jenny Bos showed during service in the deadly proving grounds of Iraq and Afghanistan that helped inspire the Pentagon’s change.