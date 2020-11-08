Navy vet celebrates Black vets at North Omaha museum

Eric Ewing grew up in North Omaha near Kountze Park, just a few blocks from the museum he now runs.

Though his father, John Ewing Sr., had served in the Air Force, Eric thought more about football stardom, following in the footsteps of local sports heroes like Gale Sayers and Johnny Rodgers. (His brother, John Ewing Jr., was a longtime Omaha police officer and is currently Douglas Country Treasurer.)

Eric Ewing attended nearby Lothrop Elementary and Horace Mann Middle Schools. North Omaha bore scars of segregation and poverty, but it was tight-knit. Families looked after one another.

“I didn’t know that, by some people’s standards, I was poor,” Ewing said. “The kids I was growing up with didn’t have any more or less than I did. It was a community.”

He attended Omaha Northwest, a mostly White high school, as part of Omaha’s first experiment in desegregation. For the first time, Eric felt like he was in the minority.

His father told him never to let others make him feel like he didn’t belong.

“He said, ‘Everybody puts their pants on the same way. If you remember that, you’ll be fine,’ ” Ewing recalled.