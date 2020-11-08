Navy vet celebrates Black vets at North Omaha museum

In time for Veterans Day, curator Eric Ewing set up the Great Plains Black History Museum’s military exhibit — the vintage uniforms, the medals, the shadow boxes and folded flags signifying the honorable service of Omaha’s African American vets.
For Ewing, 58, there is an extra connection to those Omaha men who served their country.
Like them, he left Nebraska for a life in the military. He spent 20 years in the Navy, most of it as a hospital corpsman, taking care of the medical needs of sailors in naval hospitals and aboard ships in the Pacific.
“I just feel a need to let others know, African Americans have served honorably as well,” Ewing said. “Sometimes, it’s overlooked.”
The museum’s military display celebrates the groundbreaking Tuskegee Airmen, a decorated all-Black aviation unit whose members flew 1,578 combat missions and earned 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses and 744 Air Medals or clusters during World War II.
At least 17 Tuskegee Airmen lived in Nebraska, including pilots Alfonza Davis, Paul Adams, Charles Lane Jr., and Ralph Orduna. They succeeded despite intense prejudice.
“The Tuskegee Airmen was an experiment,” Ewing said. “It was meant to prove that African Americans couldn’t fly.”
But, oh, could they fly! They became known by their White colleagues as the “red-tipped angels.” They won acclaim as war heroes — but returned home to a segregated society where they were barred from clubs, concerts, hotels and jobs in large parts of the country.
Eric Ewing grew up in North Omaha near Kountze Park, just a few blocks from the museum he now runs.
Though his father, John Ewing Sr., had served in the Air Force, Eric thought more about football stardom, following in the footsteps of local sports heroes like Gale Sayers and Johnny Rodgers. (His brother, John Ewing Jr., was a longtime Omaha police officer and is currently Douglas Country Treasurer.)
Eric Ewing attended nearby Lothrop Elementary and Horace Mann Middle Schools. North Omaha bore scars of segregation and poverty, but it was tight-knit. Families looked after one another.
“I didn’t know that, by some people’s standards, I was poor,” Ewing said. “The kids I was growing up with didn’t have any more or less than I did. It was a community.”
He attended Omaha Northwest, a mostly White high school, as part of Omaha’s first experiment in desegregation. For the first time, Eric felt like he was in the minority.
His father told him never to let others make him feel like he didn’t belong.
“He said, ‘Everybody puts their pants on the same way. If you remember that, you’ll be fine,’ ” Ewing recalled.
Though he played just two years of high school football, Ewing thought he could walk on at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. But his effort was cut short by injuries. He also got a job selling shoes for a store at Westroads Mall. At age 19, he became the top salesman in the region.
He was expecting a promotion. Instead, the chain let him go. But he got a higher-paying job at a trendier store.
Still in college, he transferred to Missouri Western in St. Joseph. Once again, he found his playing time limited by better players ahead of him.
“I knew I wasn’t going to make a living off of football,” he said.
So, in 1984, Ewing put the Midwest in his rearview mirror.
“I went to see the Navy recruiter. He told me about all the places I could go,” Ewing said.
He was dazzled. He signed up.
Ewing had planned to become a corpsman, but instead got assigned to a ship’s deck department — the large pool of sailors assigned to necessary but menial duties that included scraping and painting.
Instead of feeling stuck, Ewing studied for exams that would help him advance to the medical department.
He passed the test. After months of medical training, his first assignment was aboard a destroyer, where he oversaw the medical care for some 300 sailors.
“There’s no doctor. You’re responsible for everyone,” Ewing said.
On that first tour, a sailor suffered a violent allergic reaction to seafood. His mouth and tongue swelled so much he could barely breathe.
“It was stressful,” Ewing said, but he nursed the sailor back to health. He did not want anyone on his ship to die.
Another time, his ship steamed into Singapore harbor soon after two ships had collided. He supervised medical treatment for nine civilian sailors rescued from the bay. He received a Navy Achievement Medal for that effort.
Ewing married, fathered two sons, divorced and became a custodial single father in the early part of his Navy career. In 1993, he met his second wife, Eugenia.
“We’ve been together since the day I saw her,” he said. They have a daughter.
After 10 years in the Navy, Ewing got an important promotion to chief petty officer. He finished his associate’s and bachelor’s degrees.
He retired in 2004. The wars had started in Afghanistan and Iraq. At-sea tours were growing longer and the time between them shorter.
Ewing wanted to spend more time with his wife and kids, not less. So he left for the civilian world.
Back in Omaha, he earned a master’s degree at Bellevue University in 2006 and has been teaching health care management there ever since. He also is program director for 100 Black Men of Omaha, a local mentoring program.
In 2017, Ewing added the Great Plains Black History Museum to his portfolio.
The museum was started by North Omaha community leader Bertha Calloway in the mid-1970s.
But it suffered for years from lack of funding. When Ewing took over, it was languishing in a tiny temporary space at the Crossroads Mall.
From February to October 2017, the museum had only 500 visitors.
“The only way people knew we were there was by accident,” he said.
Then an opportunity came along to move the museum closer to its North Omaha roots. The museum’s board leased space in the historic Jewell Building on North 24th Street.
Built in 1923, the building once housed the Dreamland Ballroom, where renowned jazz and blues performers including Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington and Nat King Cole played.
The museum features a display on those artists, as well as exhibits on the work of longtime World-Herald photojournalist Rudy Smith, Negro League baseball, the Jim Crow era and Omaha sports legends.
Treasures include an original 19th-century edition of Solomon Northup’s “12 Years a Slave,” a document signed by Frederick Douglass and Johnny Rodgers’ 1972 Heisman Trophy.
One exhibit, “Hate and Hope,” begins with a display about the Ku Klux Klan and the lynching of Black Omahans George Smith (in 1891) and Will Brown (in 1919) by White mobs. It ends with the “Hope” poster of 7-year-old Zuri Jensen with an upraised fist, from a photo taken by Dalton Carper during demonstrations to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last spring.
In 2019, about 5,000 people visited the museum.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed the museum to visitors in March, Ewing has promoted virtual tours and Zoom lectures. Demand has surged since the Floyd killing made race relations a front-burner issue. He has spoken to companies including National Indemnity and T-Mobile, and with school classes in 23 states.
“The virtual world has really opened up opportunities that I couldn’t reach before,” Ewing said. “(The pandemic) has given us lemons, and we’ve made lemonade.”
Counting virtual visitors, the museum is on track to surpass last year’s record.
Ewing said lessons he learned in the military set him up to manage the museum’s turnaround.
“Hard work and perseverance, adapting and overcoming,” he said. “Understanding that just because you don’t have all the resources, you have to navigate and find out how to do it.”
And seeing the world with the U.S. Navy helped Ewing realize what he cherished most was back where he came from.
“Growing up, I said, ‘I want to get out of here,’ ” he said, “only to find out — this is where I want to be.”
Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186, twitter.com/SteveLiewer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!