Omaha lost out in rerouting of Lincoln Highway — aka 'America’s Main Street' — through Blair

He threatened someone, somewhere, that “Omaha will not take this lying down,” but in the end he was as prone as anyone can be who is not already deceased. The Enterprise, a newspaper in Blair, gleefully taunted, “Come on, Omaha, if you are going to be a suburb of Blair, do it gracefully.”

The insult and injury were made complete when, in June 1931, U.S. Highway 30 was also rerouted so as to cross the Missouri River at Blair. In the 1930s, the red, white and blue signs, markers and poles of the Lincoln Highway faded along with its historic identification as “America’s Main Street.”

Twenty-five years after Omaha’s case of highway robbery, President Eisenhower supported and signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, establishing our modern Interstate system. At last, Omaha was to reclaim its place at the halfway point on the major thoroughfare crossing the nation: I-80, the Interstate most closely approximating the route of the former Lincoln Highway.

Remarkably, there is a way that you and your automobile can still experience the nostalgia that clings to the name, “Lincoln Highway.” Take the West Dodge Expressway to the 192nd Street exit and turn north. In slightly less than a mile, you’ll see a narrow east-west brick road on both sides of 192nd. This is perhaps the best-preserved stretch of the Lincoln Highway in the nation.