Omaha vet, 103, trained Marine war dogs at Iwo Jima

The work of the dogs included sniffing out caves where enemy soldiers were hidden. Then the Marines carried out the grisly job of killing the occupants with grenades or torches.

After 36 days, U.S. Marines took the island, at enormous cost. More than 6,800 troops died, and more than 19,000 were wounded. About 18,000 Japanese defenders died.

“It was quite a place,” Worth said.

His platoon was sent to Guam after the Iwo Jima battle ended in late March 1945. He was there when the war ended almost six months later.

Coincidentally, Worth’s brother, Richard, who was serving in the Army Air Corps, was also stationed in Guam. One day in the fall of 1945, the two were picnicking at the beach with a pair of military nurses when a messenger came to tell Bob to report right away to headquarters.

There he learned he was to return immediately to the U.S. for discharge from the Marines.

“I left my brother sitting on the beach with two nurses,” he said, chuckling at the memory. “I never even got to say goodbye.”

He made it home to New Jersey in time for Thanksgiving.

Worth married Bernice Beattie in 1950, and they had two children, Gary and Barbara.