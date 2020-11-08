She found all the adventure she wanted in the U.S. Army

Jodi Wilson left home after high school seeking adventure.
The then-18-year-old found what she was looking for in the U.S. Army.
While stationed in Germany for four years, she traveled across Europe. She also spent time in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm and a year in Iraq with the Army Reserve.
Despite some tense situations, she’s never regretted her decision.
“It definitely made me who I am,” she said. “It took me right out of my small town and gave me all sorts of experiences.”
Getting her college education paid for was a big part of the equation, too, for the administrative officer of resident education at the Omaha VA Medical Center.
That’s where she met her husband, Steve, a co-worker and Navy veteran. They have a son, Sebastian, who is a freshman at Omaha Central High School.
Although he enjoys the family’s camping trips, so far he doesn’t share his mom’s wanderlust.
“He has no interest in going anywhere outside of Omaha,” his mom said.
Wilson couldn’t wait to leave tiny Owensville, Ohio, where she grew up. She was so eager, she made a commitment to join the Army as a junior in high school.
She specifically told the Army she wanted to be posted overseas, and she got her wish. She’ll never forget being able to see the Berlin Wall before and after it came down.
She didn’t just stay in Germany, however. She was sent to Saudi Arabia from December 1990 to May 1991, and thought it was great.
“I was just enjoying the moment,” she said. “I turned 22 while I was over there. I was young and naive and didn’t realize we were in the middle of a serious crisis.”
After she left the Army, she used the GI Bill to earn a graduate degree in social work. After an internship at the VA in Cincinnati, a position opened up in Omaha.
It’s not where she wanted to be, but that adventurous spirit was still alive, and on she came.
“My car broke down in the parking lot. I thought, ‘Is this a sign I should be here, or I should go back home?’ ” she said. “I ended up staying. I’ve been here since 1998.”
She joined the Army Reserve after moving to Omaha, and was deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005. This time, she realized just how serious the situation was for her and her country. Kidnapping of women and officers was a constant threat; she was always on her guard.
She served as a social worker in a mental health unit, traveling to isolated areas to talk with the men and women posted there for months at a time.
“Everyone was just so appreciative. They were excited to see new people,” she said. “They were eager to tell me all the things they do at their remote site; it took their minds off not hearing from their families or seeing people in a long time.”
It was tough; Wilson once had to escort a suicidal woman to Germany to get the help she needed for several problems. But it was what she wanted to do, and she enjoyed meeting people from across the United States while she was there.
Now at 51 and with a family, and given the current world situation, she said that her dreams of adventure have changed.
She and her husband bought a camper five years ago and take it out every summer for extended trips across the Midwest. That’s what makes her happy.
“You are not in a tent. I’m tired of being in a tent,” she said. “You have all the luxuries, and you are still outdoors. That is my adventure now.”
