She found all the adventure she wanted in the U.S. Army

She specifically told the Army she wanted to be posted overseas, and she got her wish. She’ll never forget being able to see the Berlin Wall before and after it came down.

She didn’t just stay in Germany, however. She was sent to Saudi Arabia from December 1990 to May 1991, and thought it was great.

“I was just enjoying the moment,” she said. “I turned 22 while I was over there. I was young and naive and didn’t realize we were in the middle of a serious crisis.”

After she left the Army, she used the GI Bill to earn a graduate degree in social work. After an internship at the VA in Cincinnati, a position opened up in Omaha.

It’s not where she wanted to be, but that adventurous spirit was still alive, and on she came.

“My car broke down in the parking lot. I thought, ‘Is this a sign I should be here, or I should go back home?’ ” she said. “I ended up staying. I’ve been here since 1998.”

She joined the Army Reserve after moving to Omaha, and was deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005. This time, she realized just how serious the situation was for her and her country. Kidnapping of women and officers was a constant threat; she was always on her guard.