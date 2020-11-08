Veteran recalls years driving supply trucks in war in Pacific

Howe’s work at war was in the face of ever-present danger.

The Japanese sent high-altitude bombers over the islands, as well as kamikaze pilots bent on suicide runs.

When the bombers dropped their loads over the islands, Howe said there was no place to hide. Luck kept him alive, he said.

“We didn’t have any shelter of any kind. Sometimes we’d have sandbag shelters, but the ground was so rocky, you couldn’t dig much,” he said. “When the bombs hit, there would be a big ‘Whomp.’ We’d get a big concussion where we were standing. Our shirts would puff out and our pants would puff out. That was close enough.”

Troops didn’t have ear protection, and as a result of the bombing, Howe lost his hearing and was declared 100% disabled by the Veterans Administration.

Howe said there were about 100 trucks in each convoy, and they traveled and camped as a group. To reach the ships moored at sea, they drove over floating, wooden deck-type roads. There wasn’t a port because the ships were too large to come in. Their greatest danger while accepting loads from ships were the dreaded kamikaze pilots.

“They were after the ships; that was their deal,” he said. “They were a pain.”