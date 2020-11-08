Veteran recalls years driving supply trucks in war in Pacific

The memories come easier, now that so many years have passed.
Wes Howe, 98, was a 21-year-old ranch kid from the Sand Hills of Nebraska when he enlisted in the Army in 1943. He would spend two-plus years away from home, and during most of that time he ferried bombs, airplane fuel and ammunition along the rugged roads of islands in the western Pacific Ocean.
His resourceful ranching background and familiarity with vehicles meant he was the ideal candidate, in the Army’s mind, to drive a supply truck in the island-hopping battles in the Pacific theater. Howe was assigned to Quartermaster Supply Company 2079 attached to the 5th Air Force.
Under the cover of darkness, but also during the day, Howe and dozens of other drivers took their loads from ships at sea to air bases on the islands that the Allies took over as they fought their way to the Japanese mainland. They also stashed caches of bombs and fuel in the island jungles.
“The Allies paid a heavy price in the island-hopping maneuvers to retake all the islands in the Pacific,” said Howe, who witnessed the release of Allied prisoners in Japan. “Some could not even walk.”
Across all nations, the civilian and military losses in the Pacific theater were staggering, totaling in the millions. For the U.S., 111,606 personnel were killed or went missing, 253,142 were wounded and 27,000 were captured, according to The Pacific War Online Encyclopedia.
Howe’s work at war was in the face of ever-present danger.
The Japanese sent high-altitude bombers over the islands, as well as kamikaze pilots bent on suicide runs.
When the bombers dropped their loads over the islands, Howe said there was no place to hide. Luck kept him alive, he said.
“We didn’t have any shelter of any kind. Sometimes we’d have sandbag shelters, but the ground was so rocky, you couldn’t dig much,” he said. “When the bombs hit, there would be a big ‘Whomp.’ We’d get a big concussion where we were standing. Our shirts would puff out and our pants would puff out. That was close enough.”
Troops didn’t have ear protection, and as a result of the bombing, Howe lost his hearing and was declared 100% disabled by the Veterans Administration.
Howe said there were about 100 trucks in each convoy, and they traveled and camped as a group. To reach the ships moored at sea, they drove over floating, wooden deck-type roads. There wasn’t a port because the ships were too large to come in. Their greatest danger while accepting loads from ships were the dreaded kamikaze pilots.
“They were after the ships; that was their deal,” he said. “They were a pain.”
When Howe’s group reached the Philippines, they found themselves under threat of snipers and others as they traveled narrow roads deep into canyons. Although the military equipped truck drivers with rifles, their weapons were hung in the back of their cabs and would have been of little use in a sudden confrontation.
Howe and other drivers turned to the black market to buy .45 caliber automatic handguns that had belonged to American pilots whose planes had crashed in the Philippines mountains.
Howe said he drove the rugged Philippines terrain with one hand on his steering wheel and the other on his gun in his lap.
“I never had to use it, thank God,” he said.
Howe’s wife, Katheryn Wood Howe, was a U.S. Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service). She came from a Sand Hills ranching family, too, and they got to know each other by corresponding during the war. Their letters were sparked by a Sand Hills initiative to keep its servicemembers connected to people back home.
Wood enlisted in 1944 and served in San Diego, doing dental work for soldiers recovering from facial damage from the war. She was honorably discharged in 1946.
Wes and Katheryn married after the war, in 1948, and settled in Fremont. She died four years ago at age 94. The couple had two daughters, Peggy Wolverton of Omaha and Mary Jo Howe of California, and a son, Charles Howe of Norfolk, Nebraska.
Howe worked in paint and autobody repair, and his wife worked as a dental hygienist in Fremont before staying home to raise their kids. According to the family, she was the second person to be a licensed dental hygienist in Nebraska. Later, she did bookkeeping for the family’s business, Fremont Body & Frame.
Wes Howe was first stationed on the island of Papua New Guinea, just north of Australia, and by the time the war ended, he was stationed in Japan helping to set up air strips for the occupation. He was among the first American soldiers to set foot on Japanese soil at the end of the war and witnessed the surrender ceremony.
When Howe came home in 1945, he put away his uniform and got on with life, rarely talking about the war. That changed when he was interviewed for “Forever Heroes,” a book on Nebraska’s World War II veterans by Fremont author Joyce Winfield.
Daughter Peggy said learning about her dad’s experiences at war and those of his comrades has deepened her appreciation of their sacrifices. (Her mother, she said, had talked more freely of her experiences in San Diego.)
“I have this big feeling of respect for their level of patriotism and dedication to freedom,” she said.
