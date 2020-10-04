World War II bombings: Doolittle hits Tokyo; Japan hits Dundee

Mutual’s 1986 annual report proclaims that “he never missed a board or committee meeting. Gen. Doolittle once traveled by dog sled from a camp in the Yukon, rode more than a few rugged miles in a jeep, then flew in five separate kinds of airplanes and — despite bad weather — arrived in Omaha on time for the board meeting.”

On April 4, 1944, the Martin-Nebraska bomber plant rolled out the last B-26 of the 1,585 it assembled. Within two days, the line was switched to producing the giant B-29 Superfortress. Then, in 1945, the Nebraska plant was secretly picked to produce a special type of B-29, the modified version that was code-named “Silverplate.”

The bomb racks of the Silverplates were constructed under strictest security to accommodate 8,700-pound atomic bombs. On May 3, 1945, Col. Paul Tibbets visited the plant and picked out the Silverplate he would pilot on Aug. 6, 1945, over Hiroshima. He named it Enola Gay, in honor of his mother.

Martin-Nebraska also built Bockscar, the B-29 that bombed Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, and ended World War II.

The reconstructed Enola Gay is currently on display at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum near Washington Dulles International Airport.