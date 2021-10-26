How do college hoops teams respond after making Sweet 16 history?

Creighton cleared a hurdle as a program back in March, reaching the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974.
That's 47 years. A long time.
It was certainly a milestone moment for the Jays, who've been knocking at that door for about two decades.
But a new college basketball season starts in two weeks.
The question that lingers now for CU: What's next?
Creighton gets its first chance to continue its rise in status within the sport. And this year, it will take the court without the proverbial elephant in the gym. But if there's been too much revelry and not enough resolve, the Jays won't get to ride the momentum for long.
Plus, CU clearly has to enter into a process where it reloads and retools (lost five starters but added a top 10 recruiting class). That type of turnover is not all too uncommon for college hoops teams that make history — sustained success in this sport isn't easy because the best players typically are soon-to-be graduates and/or NBA prospects.
So what should the year-after expectations be for Creighton?
Let's examine some of the sport's recent Sweet 16 breakthroughs, and what the teams did in the season directly following their landmark NCAA run.
Houston
2019 Sweet 16: first in 35 years
2020 season: Lost three of its top four scorers but went 23-8 and tied for first in the AAC. A projected NCAA tournament team (as a 7-seed?) before the season got canceled due to the pandemic.
Next NCAA appearance: 2021
Virginia Tech
2019 Sweet 16: first in 52 years
2020 season: Lost its top five scorers (83.7% of its scoring) and lost its head coach (Buzz Williams went to Texas A&M). The Hokies went 16-16 overall, losing 11 of their final 13 games.
Next NCAA appearance: 2021 (first round)
Loyola-Chicago
2018 Sweet 16: first in 33 years (reached the Final Four)
2019 season: Returned five members of its nine-man rotation and won a share of the MVC regular season crown. But the Ramblers finished with a 20-14 overall record and lost to Creighton in the opening round of the NIT.
Next NCAA appearance: 2021 (Sweet 16)
South Carolina
2017 Sweet 16: first in 44 years (reached the Final Four)
2018 season: Lost five of its top seven scorers. The Gamecocks finished 17-16, suffered a six-game losing streak at one point in SEC play and didn't reach the postseason.
Next NCAA appearance: n/a
Dayton
2014 Sweet 16: first in 30 years
2015 season: Returned just two of its top six scorers and still finished second in the Atlantic 10 standings. The Flyers earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, reaching the second round as a No. 11 seed.
La Salle
2013 Sweet 16: first in 58 years
2014 season: Returned all but one member of its seven-man rotation. But the Explorers struggled. They started the season 3-4, lost eight times during a nine-game stretch in league play and finished 15-16 overall.
Next NCAA appearance: n/a
Florida Gulf Coast
2013 Sweet 16: first in program history
2014 season: Returned six members of a nine-man rotation but coach Andy Enfield took the USC job. The Eagles earned a share of the Atlantic Sun title, but they lost to Mercer in the conference tournament title game and went to the NIT.
Next NCAA appearance: 2016 (first round)
Ohio
2012 Sweet 16: first in 48 years
2013 season: Returned all five starters but lost coach John Gross (Illinois hired him). The Bobcats fell in the MAC tournament and reached the NIT, finishing 24-10 on the season.
Next NCAA appearance: 2021 (second round)
When you're program-building in college basketball, success is rarely linear. The idea, though, is that you're just a race car switching out tires at a pit stop. That you'll be up with the leaders again in no time.
The question for Creighton hoops: how long will it take to catch back up?
