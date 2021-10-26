How do college hoops teams respond after making Sweet 16 history?

Creighton cleared a hurdle as a program back in March, reaching the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974.

That's 47 years. A long time.

It was certainly a milestone moment for the Jays, who've been knocking at that door for about two decades.

But a new college basketball season starts in two weeks.

The question that lingers now for CU: What's next?

Creighton gets its first chance to continue its rise in status within the sport. And this year, it will take the court without the proverbial elephant in the gym. But if there's been too much revelry and not enough resolve, the Jays won't get to ride the momentum for long.

Plus, CU clearly has to enter into a process where it reloads and retools (lost five starters but added a top 10 recruiting class). That type of turnover is not all too uncommon for college hoops teams that make history — sustained success in this sport isn't easy because the best players typically are soon-to-be graduates and/or NBA prospects.

So what should the year-after expectations be for Creighton?