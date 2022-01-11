How does Creighton respond after the blowout loss at Villanova?

Coach Greg McDermott's philosophy here is not too different than most veterans in his profession. He attempts to stay even-keel throughout the regular season — if outsiders enter the gym, he hopes you can't tell based on his demeanor whether the Jays were coming off a win or a loss.

Here's McDermott Monday on the topic:

"As a coaching staff if you expect them to stay calm and stay in the moment and talk about the next play and don't worry about the last play, then you as a coach and a coaching staff have to react in a similar way. Because they're looking to you for counsel and advice. You can't lose your mind in a tense situation."

The challenge for the Jays is that most of these guys haven't had an experience like last Wednesday.

The freshmen were superstars in high school. Hawkins won three Division II national championships. O'Connell's made three Sweet 16s in his college career at Duke and Creighton.

Yet they were on the wrong side of a nationally televised blowout. And they've had to sit with that reality — without a chance at a rebuttal — for six full days.