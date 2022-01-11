How does Creighton respond after the blowout loss at Villanova?

It ended up being a historically bad loss last week.
The Jays were waving the white flag pretty early in their 75-41 defeat at Villanova. They subbed out the hobbled Ryan Kalkbrenner with 13:44 left in the second half and never brought him back in. Senior starters Alex O'Connell and Ryan Hawkins left for good five minutes later. CU's squad didn't have it that night and everyone recognized that with certainty just after halftime.
Villanova never did let up, though. It had a point to prove.
So Creighton had to suffer through a forgettable experience — ultimately matching the largest margin of defeat (34 points) in the last 18 years.
But here's the neat thing about basketball: You really can shrug it off.
One loss in January, even a disastrous one, doesn't have to define your team or your season. There are 31 regular season games — plus a legacy-shaping postseason.
Creighton, especially this young team, hopes to be playing its best ball in March. If that happens, the result at Villanova might not even be worthy of a footnote. CU just needs to keep improving.
And part of that growth process is handling failure the right way.
Coach Greg McDermott's philosophy here is not too different than most veterans in his profession. He attempts to stay even-keel throughout the regular season — if outsiders enter the gym, he hopes you can't tell based on his demeanor whether the Jays were coming off a win or a loss.
Here's McDermott Monday on the topic:
"As a coaching staff if you expect them to stay calm and stay in the moment and talk about the next play and don't worry about the last play, then you as a coach and a coaching staff have to react in a similar way. Because they're looking to you for counsel and advice. You can't lose your mind in a tense situation."
The challenge for the Jays is that most of these guys haven't had an experience like last Wednesday.
The freshmen were superstars in high school. Hawkins won three Division II national championships. O'Connell's made three Sweet 16s in his college career at Duke and Creighton.
Yet they were on the wrong side of a nationally televised blowout. And they've had to sit with that reality — without a chance at a rebuttal — for six full days.
Will their confidence be shaken? Did Villanova expose CU's weaknesses in new ways? Are there flaws within the Jays' makeup that'll now repeatedly resurface this year?
McDermott's not overreacting.
"If they're fundamental mistakes and their mistakes are part of the growth process, you have to step back and understand that's part of growing, that's part of developing, that's part of getting better," McDermott said.
McDermott definitely knows how to push the right buttons here.
His Creighton teams have experienced losses of 20 or more points 14 different times. They're 12-0 the next time out (9-0 against Big East opponents). One of those defeats came in the NCAA tournament (Baylor 2014) so CU didn't get a chance to rebound.
We'll find out Tuesday against Providence if McDermott can help the Jays bounce back.
