How my kindergarten teacher and Sesame Street inspired a lifelong love of learning

I have always loved learning. I can remember having lunch at home after my half-days of kindergarten while watching "Sesame Street." My mom would carefully set out a TV tray quite close to our giant ’70s television screen and turn the knob to channel 12 so I could watch my favorite show.

When Oscar the Grouch would pop out of his trash can, I would giggle as I ate my peanut butter and jelly sandwich on white bread, a handful of potato chips and a small glass of white milk. I chomped loudly as I sang along, “Can you tell me how to get...how to get to Sesame Street?” Someone on the show would read a story. Cookie Monster reminded me about my vowels. Gordon, Big Bird and Bert and Ernie became my companions on those afternoons.

One day, after I finished eating, I stretched out on our green shag carpet and ran my fingers through the thick fibers. I remember thinking how I loved everything about learning — the letters, how they formed words and how those words formed sentences.

I dreamed about how that could serve me one day, although I didn’t know particularly how that would play out in my future.