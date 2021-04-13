How quickly can Creighton reload? It's a big offseason for Greg McDermott.

How do you engrain a team-first mentality into a group of ambitious youngsters?

These last two seasons, winning was the priority. Everything else was secondary.

Creighton had one of the best shooters in the country (Ballock), yet he didn't care if he even got to shoot. Zegarowski could have averaged 20 points per night, if he wanted. Jefferson willingly did the dirty work. Mahoney was a 6-foot-5 center as a junior — then, this past season, he transformed himself into a defensive stopper, at the expense of his offensive game. Bishop played out of position for three years.

It's no wonder that squad faced adversity with such poise. The veterans were fully committed to seeing the team succeed.

Now CU has to replicate that mentality within its new leadership group.

Strengthening relationships

"The pain that I caused our players, who look to me as a mentor and as a leader. The pain that I saw in their eyes was immense. That's where my disappointment is in myself. What I've done to some young people that I love very much."

That quote's from McDermott after the Villanova game on March 3. He'd compared his program to a plantation during a locker-room speech four days prior.