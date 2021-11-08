How the new Animal Crossing update brought my family together

This last week, I asked my kids if they could help me out with some work I had coming up.
“We should keep it down?” my 11-year-old son, Declan, asked.
“Don’t go in your office?” was what my 9-year-old daughter, Mara, offered.
“Ask dad if we need something?” was something both of them put out there as a way of “helping” me. To that, I told them they could feel free to ask their dad when they need something — even when I’m not working. Could we give that a try?
“Actually what would really help me out at work is if you two would play on the Nintendo Switch this weekend ... a lot.”
And like that, I put a lock on receiving this year’s “Best Mom Award."
Over the years, I’ve asked my children to do a lot of things — clean their rooms, bring their dirty clothes to the laundry room, finish their dinners in under an hour, etc. But most of these requests are met with a snail-like response time. Apparently, if you want to really get the lead out in kids, tell them they have to play a video game. Their compliance was immediate.
Last Thursday, Nintendo released the highly anticipated update to their hit game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” They followed that update by dropping a new expansion pack on Friday called “Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise” with a price tag of $24.99. These additions were just the thing to put Animal Crossing back on the kids’ radar.
In the spring of 2020, Animal Crossing was our family’s obsession.
When the world shut down, the four of us escaped into a bright, happy, animal-filled digital world that tapped into each of our unique ideas of escapist fun. My husband, Peter, became an expert fisherman. Declan designed the house of his dreams. Mara had a closet full of amazing clothes. And I collected objects and crafted my heart out. Even though we could only play one at a time, we would come together as a family each night and watch the others explore our little island paradise.
Then the world reopened, and our little island was neglected as we got back out into living things in real life. Occasionally, Mara or Declan who hop back on and check in on their houses, the other island residents and exterminate the digital cockroaches who spawned in our absence.
Even though Animal Crossing is “just a game,” its residents and residences have a keen way of making you feel guilty for having not played in a while by way of bug infestations and islanders coming right up to your character to demand, “Where have you been?!”
This new update and expansion world seems like it was dreamt up for Mara and Declan. The two things they absolutely LOVE to do in the game is design and explore, and that is exactly what "Animal Crossing" delivers. The only critique I have gotten so far is from Mara, who doesn’t like how once you complete a vacation home design project for your island client you can’t change it.
But I think it’s safe to say the the family’s obsession is back. So if you need me, I’ll be hiding out on my island — you know — for work. How can I be on top of these things if I don’t play?
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.