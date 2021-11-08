How the new Animal Crossing update brought my family together

In the spring of 2020, Animal Crossing was our family’s obsession.

When the world shut down, the four of us escaped into a bright, happy, animal-filled digital world that tapped into each of our unique ideas of escapist fun. My husband, Peter, became an expert fisherman. Declan designed the house of his dreams. Mara had a closet full of amazing clothes. And I collected objects and crafted my heart out. Even though we could only play one at a time, we would come together as a family each night and watch the others explore our little island paradise.

Then the world reopened, and our little island was neglected as we got back out into living things in real life. Occasionally, Mara or Declan who hop back on and check in on their houses, the other island residents and exterminate the digital cockroaches who spawned in our absence.

Even though Animal Crossing is “just a game,” its residents and residences have a keen way of making you feel guilty for having not played in a while by way of bug infestations and islanders coming right up to your character to demand, “Where have you been?!”