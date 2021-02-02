How to remove candle wax from tablecloth

Dear Heloise: Over the holidays I got candle wax on a favorite tablecloth. I have no idea how to get this out without ruining the fabric. -- JoAnne D., Hollywood, Florida

JoAnne, put the tablecloth in the freezer for a couple of days to harden and dry out the candle wax, then carefully scrape the wax off with a dull knife. Place paper towels on both sides of the wax stain and heat up your iron on a warm setting, but not too hot! Press over the stain to absorb the wax. Keep moving the paper towels to absorb the stain on each area. Launder as usual. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: People often think they need new things for their home, but buying secondhand can often be a much better deal. I browse estate sales and yard sales to find items I can refurbish. Sometimes I sell them for a nice profit. And if you must buy "new," look for the outlets. A number of stores have outlets where you can pick up beautiful things for as much as 50% off retail. -- Gloria W., Shawnee, Oklahoma