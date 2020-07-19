Humanitarian of the Year: Bobby Brumfield praised for being an uplifting influence

Bobby Brumfield is one of a kind.
He is a former Omaha Police detective, Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Task Force member and member of the U.S. Marine Corps. He also owns a security consulting firm.
And has dedicated his life to influencing those around him in a positive and uplifting way, according to Inclusive Communities, which recently named him Humanitarian of the Year for 2020.
“We have seen firsthand how Bobby promotes inclusive societies and women’s empowerment as co-founder of the Men Against Domestic Violence Action Coalition (MADVAC),” said Cammy Watkins, Inclusive Communities’ deputy director. The nonprofit strives for a society that is strengthened by diversity, inclusion, respect and justice for all people.
Brumfield’s pivotal work at MADVAC is focused on providing boys, men and private and public agencies with education resources and support to protect against domestic and sexual violence in our communities, Watkins said.
“We first met Bobby at our ‘Take a Knee’ Omaha Table Talk ... where he spoke about inclusion and equity and what that means on the ground in tense situations,” Watkins said.
He was invited back to moderate the organization’s “Me Too on the Margins” Omaha Table Talk. “Again, his understanding of our work and how it overlaps with his own is an indicator of how Bobby creates linkages and opportunities within our communities. He draws people in with his compassion and his willingness to give of himself with purpose and intention.”
Brumfield is someone “who is out there giving selflessly to those around him without thinking about or searching for praise and recognition,” Watkins said. “But we see him, we see the impact of his efforts, and for this reason we have chose him as our Inclusive Communities Humanitarian of the Year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!