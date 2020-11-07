Husker Halftime: Nebraska forces two interceptions to take 13-7 lead into break

Another false start on the O-line to begin Nebraska’s second drive led to a punt, and a holding call helped submarine the third. Not ideal for a team that was hit with eight penalties for 90 yards in the opener two weeks ago.

The fourth possession looked like more of the same, with Mills fumbling a direct snap and Nebraska facing a fourth-and-1 at the Northwestern 29. But Martinez picked it up by an eyelash on the run, then converted another fourth-and-short with his legs to set up a 38-yard Culp field goal.

Suddenly, momentum. Northwestern — which had pushed a 42-yard field-goal try wide right late in the first quarter — tried a deep pass over the middle that safety Marquel Dismuke broke up with his helmet. Farmer, starting at safety in place of Deontai Williams who was serving a first-half targeting suspension, corralled the ball for NU’s first interception of the season.

The turnover became a Culp 36-yard field goal. Nebraska, on the strength of excellent linebacker coverage and third-down pressure from outside ‘backer Nick Henrich, then forced three straight incompletions. The Huskers then put together 10 plays to the brink of the red zone before Culp misfired from 38 yards out.

Nebraska is outgaining the Wildcats 226-134. The teams are a combined 4-19 on third downs.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.