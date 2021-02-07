Husker History: That day in 1923 when Nebraska corralled Notre Dame’s famous Four Horsemen

Editor’s note: This feature is excerpted from The World-Herald book “Husker History: The 25 Most Important Games,” published in 2020. The hardback, $29.29, is available from owhstore.com.
Nebraska perhaps had fielded better football teams but never earned a sweeter victory to that point than when it beat a national power on the Plains in 1923.
Knute Rockne paced the sidelines of a brand-new Memorial Stadium, audibly questioning the ability of his players. More than once the renowned Notre Dame coach angrily pulled starters from the game, looking for someone who could make something happen.
The Associated Press poll wouldn’t debut for another 13 years, but nobody expected the game in Lincoln to go as it did on Nov. 10, 1923. Notre Dame was unbeaten and unchallenged as the emerging dominant brand in college football. Nebraska had already lost to Illinois and ended in ties against Kansas and Missouri.
The final score — Huskers 14, Irish 7 — didn’t do justice to NU’s shocking effectiveness that day as a Missouri Valley-record crowd of 30,000-plus settled in for the third game played at Memorial Stadium. Some fans even sat in the unfinished upper section, hoping the home team could keep things respectable.
Nebraska did more than that. Speedy end Dave Noble, known as “the Big Moose,” scored both touchdowns and the Huskers nearly had another before the Irish knocked the ball away at the goal line for a touchback. The vaunted “Four Horsemen” backfield of Harry Stuhldreher, Jimmy Crowley, Elmer Layden and Don Miller produced just one score in the game’s final minutes against NU reserves.
As entertaining as the game was — the Huskers won the battle of field position thanks to the punting exploits of quarterback and captain Verne Lewellen — its significance extended well beyond that Saturday. The loss cost Notre Dame a national title after NU had beaten the Irish the year before, 14-6, in Lincoln. Indeed, the Four Horsemen went 27-2-1 from 1922 to 1924 with both losses against Big Red.
The upset of the year in college football went to coach Fred Dawson — in his third of four seasons leading Nebraska — thanks to a 208-48 advantage in rushing yards and a stifling of Notre Dame’s uncommonly frequent use of the forward pass. Rising NU star defensive tackle Ed Weir helped shut down the ground game, forcing the visitors to attempt 37 passes (they completed 15) for 190 yards along with four interceptions. Second-quarter defensive stands at the Nebraska 8-yard line and 25-yard line proved key.
Nebraska’s ground attack generated a 24-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 before halftime as Noble faked up the middle and twisted around the left end. In the fourth quarter, Noble took a pass from Rufus Dewitz and carried an Irish defender into the end zone for a 20-yard score.
It was NU’s only completed pass of the game on nine attempts.
This was the high point in the annual series for Nebraska, which eventually finished with a 4-2-2 record and a third straight Missouri Valley title in its 34th season of football. The game referee, Walter Eckersall, who also doubled as a Chicago Tribune sportswriter, called the NU victory “decisive” in his game story, crediting defensive ends Rob Robertson and John “Choppy” Rhodes for forcing Notre Dame to abandon the run.
Notre Dame would cancel the annual series after the 1925 season, citing incessant anti-Catholic taunts from Nebraska fans as the driving reason. But at least on the field, the Huskers had already done themselves proud. Now everyone knew the program on the Plains could be a player on the national scene.
#18 Most Important Husker Games
As featured in “Husker History: The 25 Most Important Games,” 2020, Omaha World-Herald.
Nebraska vs. Notre Dame
At Memorial Stadium, Lincoln
Nov. 10, 1923
Win, 14-7
Attendance: 30,000