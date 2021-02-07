Husker History: That day in 1923 when Nebraska corralled Notre Dame’s famous Four Horsemen

Nebraska did more than that. Speedy end Dave Noble, known as “the Big Moose,” scored both touchdowns and the Huskers nearly had another before the Irish knocked the ball away at the goal line for a touchback. The vaunted “Four Horsemen” backfield of Harry Stuhldreher, Jimmy Crowley, Elmer Layden and Don Miller produced just one score in the game’s final minutes against NU reserves.

As entertaining as the game was — the Huskers won the battle of field position thanks to the punting exploits of quarterback and captain Verne Lewellen — its significance extended well beyond that Saturday. The loss cost Notre Dame a national title after NU had beaten the Irish the year before, 14-6, in Lincoln. Indeed, the Four Horsemen went 27-2-1 from 1922 to 1924 with both losses against Big Red.

The upset of the year in college football went to coach Fred Dawson — in his third of four seasons leading Nebraska — thanks to a 208-48 advantage in rushing yards and a stifling of Notre Dame’s uncommonly frequent use of the forward pass. Rising NU star defensive tackle Ed Weir helped shut down the ground game, forcing the visitors to attempt 37 passes (they completed 15) for 190 yards along with four interceptions. Second-quarter defensive stands at the Nebraska 8-yard line and 25-yard line proved key.