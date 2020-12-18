Husker main

PISCATAWAY, N.J, — The stadium whistle blared loud and bounced hard off all the empty seats as snow still packed stairways misted up a bit in the breeze.
A freight train was coming through, all right. Nebraska’s offense. Just on time, blasting through Rutgers’ defense so often that when, late in the Huskers’ 28-21 win over the Scarlet Knights, NU had to choose whether to punt on a fourth-and-2 or go for it and salt more clock, coach Scott Frost didn’t even call timeout to chew on the decision.
He went for it, tabbing his quarterback, Adrian Martinez — who accounted for 412 total yards, three touchdowns and, yes, four turnovers — to run behind a convoy of Husker blockers. Martinez gained 11. Three plays later, on a third-and-3, he gained seven on the same play to the opposite side of the field.
“Just felt good about the play call, the way we were moving it, and wanted to stay aggressive,” Frost said.
Martinez, who rushed for a career high 157 yards, tipped his cap to a “hungry” offensive line.
“We could rely on them — especially down the stretch,” Martinez said.
NU went into victory formation having run the final seven minutes and 35 seconds off the clock. That 63-yard drive was the runt of the second half.
Nebraska ripped off touchdown marches of 90, 96 and 92 yards, the three longest of the season, a blend of play-action passes and brute force runs that, at long last, resembled the offense NU coaches and players thought they’d have all season, that featured Dedrick Mills, oft-injured in 2020, finally going north of the century mark and well past it, for 191 yards.
“The more I ran the ball between the tackles, the more they didn’t want to hit me,” said Mills, who broke off runs of 50 and 43 yards, among others. “I just kept pounding, pounding, pounding into them, and they really gave up.”
Better late than never. And never was definitely an option at SHI Stadium, just off the Jersey Turnpike. NU had 255 yards at halftime — and seven points. That was because of two Martinez fumbles and an interception he threw in Rutgers’ end zone. The Huskers trailed 14-7 because of it. Then, when they tied the game at 14 in the third quarter, the special teams nightmare of 2019 reared its head again as NU kicked the ball to All-Big Ten kick returner Aaron Cruickshank, who popped a 98-yarder for a touchdown to deliver Rutgers’ final points of the night. Playing for Wisconsin last year, Cruickshank returned a kickoff for a touchdown against NU, too.
“Our plan was not to kick it to him, we wanted to kick away from him,” Frost said, noting Nebraska’s “sky right” plan wasn’t working either, as Rutgers returned those lobs to its own 36, 44 and 50, respectively. “We wanted the ball kicked deep, away from him. I don’t really have an answer for you. Those are bad mistakes that shouldn’t happen and can’t happen.”
And, in recent losses, such mistakes sunk the Huskers (3-5). Sunk them last week, in fact, against Minnesota. Not Friday. Rutgers (3-6), one of the few Big Ten teams not to miss a game, had something to do with that; it was missing starting quarterback Noah Vedral — formerly of Nebraska — to injury, and one Scarlet Knight defender after another was injured during the game, dragging the frigid night out into lengthy TV timeouts. Rutgers wore down, clearly, as the night progressed, as NU plowed for 258 rushing yards in the second half.
But Nebraska — and Martinez — settled in, too, after he threw his second interception of the game in the third quarter. The junior didn’t miss on a pass after that — he completed 24 of 28 on the night — including a 14-yard laser of a touchdown pass to Wan’Dale Robinson on a third down. That tied the game at 21 and capped the 96-yard march.
“There’s been lots of ups and downs, but our team hasn’t given up,” Martinez said. “I haven’t given up. I really have the same mindset today. I wasn’t going to quit on this team. I obviously made a couple really big-time mistakes but I was going to go out there and keep slinging it, knowing I was capable and that the guys had my back.”
“He’s a warrior,” Robinson said of Martinez. “At the end of the day, you make a mistake, you’ve got to forget about it. We’re all going to make mistakes — we’re going to have some turnovers but, at the end of the day, you’ve got to keep fighting, and that’s what he did. And it showed up on the scoreboard.”
Martinez provided the game-winning score in the fourth quarter, sneaking the ball in from 1 yard out as Mills pushed him forward. Rutgers, which only ran 18 offensive plays in the second half, marched the ball to the NU 43 where, on third-and-5, RU quarterback Johnny Langan floated the ball up for grabs. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt high-pointed the pass and intercepted it at the Husker 9.
Nebraska’s defense held Rutgers to 2 of 13 on third down and allowed just 252 total yards. Two plays — a 50-yard pass and a 33-yard touchdown run on a botched Husker fourth down defense — accounted for 33% of RU’s yards.
“It’s a team game, keep each other in it, feed off each other,” said outside linebacker Garrett Nelson, who had five tackles.
For once, right on time, Nebraska’s offense complemented NU’s defense this season, holding the ball for nearly 40 minutes. An offense gets cold standing for hours on a sideline. Often, RU’s offense did.
It left Frost gratified — if still frustrated by the turnovers and special teams errors — that, for part of a night, his team could put it all together, and do so in a short week of preparation in a far-flung city with a team hanging out in a hotel all day. Frost hinted, more than once, about making Friday’s game one where NU would use any play it had to win, and the message Frost gave to the players at halftime — about having fun — seemed to suggest this was the end of the road in 2020.
Is it? Nebraska may be able to play in a bowl. Frost balked at giving a firm answer. So did players. There’s a discussion to be had about it, especially if NU had to play a week from now.
The Huskers have been at it since March. Players haven’t hung out with their families in eight or nine months. Martinez is one of them.
“That’s a big piece as well, obviously, for the coaches and the players and everyone involved with this program,” Martinez said.
Frost doesn’t want pity, but 2020 has been a grind for him, too. He lost his father, Larry, during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s taken more COVID tests than perhaps anyone in the state. His players sued the Big Ten for football. His program has been the target of the national media. And his team has been more inconsistent than he wanted or expected.
For 1½ quarters, a week out from Christmas, it looked like it was supposed to look. Finally.
“We’re really excited for the future, but I’m worn out, too,” Frost said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!