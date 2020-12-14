Husker notes: Frost says goal is keep same guys on field 'and call everything we have'

The group is ranked 22nd nationally by 247Sports and 18th by Rivals. Signing-day drama appears set to be relatively low. Perhaps the main target for fans to track is defensive lineman Tia Savea out of Las Vegas (Nevada) Desert Pines. The prospect lists Nebraska among his three finalists along with UCLA and USC.

“We did a good job of getting the majority of the people we want to get signed committed,” Frost said. “Feel great about the group that we think we’re going to sign on Wednesday. … This group has a chance to make us even better and make us special. We’ll focus a lot of time this week on two different things.”

Nebraska can sign up to 25 players in the class. Frost said the program will likely do what it’s done in the past and save a couple spots for potential additions through what has become a routinely crowded NCAA transfer portal. Otherwise, he said, there are current NU walk-ons who deserve scholarships too.

In the wake of recruiting restrictions amid a pandemic, Frost said Nebraska’s 2021 group is more localized geographically than in past cycles. Five 2020 signees from Florida have already left the program, leaving the coach to say earlier this season the staff had to re-evaluate the kinds of people they were recruiting and not just the caliber of athlete.