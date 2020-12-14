Husker notes: Frost says goal is keep same guys on field 'and call everything we have'

Injury sidelined Martinez at practice; expect more McCaffrey vs. Rutgers
Quarterback Adrian Martinez missed a practice last week because of an injured shoulder. He returned later in the week, and coach Scott Frost said he threw the ball well enough that NU had confidence he’d play well against Minnesota.
Martinez struggled from the outset, misplacing an opening-play swing pass to Wan’Dale Robinson that resulted in a fumble. Martinez completed 16 of 27 passes but overthrew several open receivers.
Backup Luke McCaffrey will play more Friday than he did in previous weeks, Frost said.
McCaffrey is one of the better athletes on the team, and NU used him at running back and receiver in the season opener at Ohio State. Then he started at quarterback against Penn State and Illinois.
But McCaffrey has only played a handful of quarterback snaps the past two weeks, generally when Martinez was hurt. Frost said McCaffrey didn't play much at Purdue because Martinez was "hot." But last week against Minnesota, McCaffrey still didn't play much despite Martinez having a banged-up shoulder and not playing well.
“In certain games there’s been packages with him where we’re going to run certain plays with him," Frost said. "And that just gets a little heavy when you have a lot of packages with Wan’Dale at running back, or Wan’Dale at receiver, or Luke here or Luke there, and that slows down our rhythm a little bit, too. We’re going to be a better team when we can largely keep the same guys on the field and call everything we have."
Allen: Vedral 'doing great things'
Despite a short week to prepare for a game on the East Coast, Austin Allen saved some mental space Monday to wonder what it will be like seeing one of his best friends in an opposing football uniform.
Noah Vedral is now Rutgers' starting quarterback after he spent two seasons in Lincoln as a backup. Allen (Aurora) was on the same AAU basketball teams as Vedral (Wahoo Neumann) when they were in high school, and they still talk regularly about football and life.
“He’s been doing great things at Rutgers,” Allen said. “He’s been balling out and that’s good for him because he’s an athlete. I think he deserved, in a lot of ways, to be an athlete somewhere. We had three great quarterbacks here competing for the job. Noah went on to Rutgers and he’s doing great things for them, so it’s good to see.”
Not everyone who spoke with reporters Monday was so relaxed about the reunion, which the Big Ten announced Sunday afternoon. Frost said the coaching staff has discussed changing how they communicate with the offense, considering Vedral helped do so for two years at Nebraska and also at UCF as the backup in 2017. Frost recruited him to Orlando out of high school.
The Huskers will “try to protect ourselves” with how they send in plays, Frost said. What he's seen from his former No. 2 quarterback this year has been in line with his previous performances.
“Looks like the player that we thought he was when we recruited him and he was when he was here," Frost said.
Vedral has completed 136 of 221 attempts (61.54%) for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns against eight interceptions in seven games this season. He’s also run 68 times for 193 yards and a score.
But Vedral isn't guaranteed to start Friday’s game in New Jersey. Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano said Monday it will be a “late-in-the-week or a game-time decision” after Vedral suffered a left ankle injury last week against Maryland.
“We’re going to have to wait and see," Schiano said. “(He) is working his tail off with treatment and everything else."
Nebraska also faced a former quarterback in 2018 when the Huskers beat AJ Bush and Illinois in Lincoln.
Vedral’s Husker history is even deeper. He started games in 2019 against Minnesota and Indiana, and even made an appearance with the shorthanded NU men’s basketball team as a point guard in the Big Ten tournament last March.
Sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said it will be “a little trippy” facing Vedral, but also just like a 2019 practice.
“It’s going to be fun to poke fun at him once in a while if he does play and we can hit him or get him on the ground or get a sack or something,” Nelson said. “It’s competition, so you’ll want to knock his helmet off during the game. But after the game, it’s all love. We love him to death. I’m glad he’s doing well.”
Husker fans on Twitter: 'They're crazy'
Nelson has been missing two front teeth since the 30-23 win over Penn State one month ago.
"A tight end put a shoulder in my jaw and broke my two teeth out," he said, adding he didn't remember which play it happened on. "So, I've been missing (those) out for a while. (I) put some straws in there once a while — it was pretty funny."
The sophomore linebacker from Scottsbluff said he reads what Husker fans write about Nebraska's coaches and players during the struggling 2-5 season on Twitter. His response?
"I think they're crazy," he said. "I think it's very apparent how much better we are as a team and as defense, as players, as people."
Nebraska's defense is close to being an "elite defense," Nelson said. Paying attention to the details — which, Nelson said, surprised him with their importance to outcomes in college football — are where NU's defense needs to continue to improve.
Looming signing day adds to busy week
A whirlwind game week began Sunday afternoon when Nebraska not only learned of its opponent, but also that the matchup would be Friday afternoon halfway across the country in New Jersey.
An already hectic week will be even busier as the Huskers prepare to officially sign the majority of their 2021 recruiting class. The early signing period begins Wednesday and NU has 20 known pledges — 19 high-school players along with Northern Iowa graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic.
The group is ranked 22nd nationally by 247Sports and 18th by Rivals. Signing-day drama appears set to be relatively low. Perhaps the main target for fans to track is defensive lineman Tia Savea out of Las Vegas (Nevada) Desert Pines. The prospect lists Nebraska among his three finalists along with UCLA and USC.
“We did a good job of getting the majority of the people we want to get signed committed,” Frost said. “Feel great about the group that we think we’re going to sign on Wednesday. … This group has a chance to make us even better and make us special. We’ll focus a lot of time this week on two different things.”
Nebraska can sign up to 25 players in the class. Frost said the program will likely do what it’s done in the past and save a couple spots for potential additions through what has become a routinely crowded NCAA transfer portal. Otherwise, he said, there are current NU walk-ons who deserve scholarships too.
In the wake of recruiting restrictions amid a pandemic, Frost said Nebraska’s 2021 group is more localized geographically than in past cycles. Five 2020 signees from Florida have already left the program, leaving the coach to say earlier this season the staff had to re-evaluate the kinds of people they were recruiting and not just the caliber of athlete.
“We’re farther away from a lot of talent than a lot of schools,” Frost said. “I think our average kid probably comes from about as far away as anyone in the country. We’re lucky that there’s been some really good talent the last couple years in Nebraska and locally in the region. Those kids need to be the heart and soul of what we’re building.”
No answer for second-half woes
At just 5.57 points and 149.86 yards per game Nebraska's offense has struggled in the second halves of games all season. Against Minnesota, the Huskers mustered just a field goal, for example. At Iowa, one touchdown. At Northwestern, zero points.
Why?
"I don't know the answer to that," Frost said. "We're diving into that, too. I don't remember that being an issue until this year. We've been doing pretty well, actually, on the first drives of the second half. Then things sputter."
This is true. The Huskers scored a touchdown at Iowa and Purdue on their first drives of the second half. Against Minnesota, the Huskers drove deep into Gopher territory before Connor Culp missed a field goal.
Frost said he doesn't believe it's a strength and conditioning issue or a focus issue. Against Northwestern, Frost said, Nebraska racked up yards — it simply didn't score.
Aren't second halves more about coaching adjustments made at halftime? Frost said "there's something to that" but noted that some halftime adjustments are made well before halftime, after an opening drive or two in the first half.
"We've done pretty well on first drives coming out of the break with some adjustments we've made," Frost said. "All that being said, what a team's doing is usually what they're doing a whole game. Some of it is probably adjustments, but a lot of it is consistency. Making sure we can play 60 minutes of guys getting their jobs done."
Allen, the tight end, echoed that analysis.
"I don't know if there's a rhyme or reason, it's football, sometimes things just don't go your way," Allen said. "The consistency of the entire offense needs to continue through the whole game. We need to execute play one to play 70. It needs to happen through the whole game and, in the second half, that lapses."
Another issue for Nebraska this season: Handling success. The Huskers have lost both games — both at home, too — after wins in 2020. The last time NU won two games in a row was in 2019, when Nebraska beat Illinois 42-38 after beating Northern Illinois one week before. The Huskers are 3-8 in the Frost era after wins.
"I think this year it's a coincidence we didn't play as good after a win," Allen said. “… It’s not necessarily that I think we’re coasting after a win.”
Frost said he's antsy to see the program turn the corner, and a "lot of guys are dying to get this thing right."
"I talked about progress after the game — that's obvious to us in the building but that doesn't matter because that's got to turn into wins," Frost said.
Allen agreed with Frost that NU had a strong week of practice — to the point where players were able to correct each other during workouts a little bit more — but it didn’t show up on gameday. Allen rewatched the game Sunday on his tablet.
“I’m seeing a whole play here, executed perfectly, and there’s one guy who misses his block, one guy who runs the wrong way, gets the wrong signal, and that screws up the whole play,” Allen said. “It’s just frustrating because we’re so close. If I could go back in the play at that time and make sure everybody’s got the right thing — this offense is built to execute with 11 guys doing the right job. It can't happen with just 10.
“But we’re so close. I’m seeing that on film every week. It’s frustrating we can get that one guy to get that done, but that’s on us, as leaders, to make sure that doesn’t happen in practice so it carries over to the game.”
Frost said his team is young, and lacks confidence, so bad starts can snowball. Minnesota led 10-0 after one quarter.
“Sometimes guys look around and wait for somebody else to fix it,” Frost said. “Or think ‘here we go again’ with mistakes,” Frost said.
Some of those young players got calls from Frost Sunday night to chat. They’re doing a good job, Frost said, but they’re not consistent enough yet.
Frost: Good talent on team still needs refined
From Frost’s perspective, the Big Ten teams that did well in 2020 were “veteran” teams with lots of returning upperclassmen who already knew their respective systems. On offense, NU has been trying to blend lots of youth — especially at receiver and running back — with a little bit of experience.
Frost said it’s created, to some degree, a “musical chairs” situation at certain skill spots.
“A lot of our receivers and running backs have been on the sideline for health issues and other things,” Frost said. “Their development has been slower than I want it to be. We’ve got the talent in the program right now that I think can win and win a lot in this league. We’ve got to get them refined. The musical chairs of, ‘Who’s playing this week?’ and not being able to stack the reps on reps with the same key guys has slowed down our progress a little bit.”
Quick hits
» Nebraska found out it was playing at Rutgers Sunday afternoon. The team had a quick meeting about it, a low-pressure workout Sunday and will try to "sandwich in" practices as the team can before traveling to Piscataway on Thursday.
"All of us in the building are used to taking things on the fly," Frost said.
» Allen said he knew his first career touchdown catch was coming in the second quarter Saturday when he heard the play call and saw how Minnesota’s defense lined up. Martinez faked a handoff and hit Allen in the end zone for an 8-yard score. The Aurora native and junior has played in 31 career games and made 25 total catches.
“We always joked in the tight-end room that I was a little cursed with getting a touchdown,” Allen said. “… But it was a blessing I finally got the opportunity to get in the end zone. Hopefully there are many more to come.”
» Members of Nebraska’s 18-man senior class all have decisions to make in the near future about whether to take advantage of the 2020 eligibility freeze and return next season. NU redshirt freshman D-lineman Ty Robinson said it would be nice if most returned, but “they’ve got to make what’s the best decision for themselves. And we gotta respect that decision.”
Senior left tackle Brenden Jaimes became the first Husker to publicly declare his intentions Monday, opting out of the regular-season finale and turning his attention to the NFL draft. Nelson said others don’t need to be pushed one way or another by teammates.
Said Nelson: “They all know it; I don’t have to tell them. … They know how good we are now and how good we can be if they stick around for another year."
» True freshman defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher has yet to play in a game this season but received praise from position mates Casey Rogers and Ty Robinson for his improvement this season.
Rogers called Hutmacher’s development “night and day” from when he arrived. Robinson said the former 2020 prized recruit has become even more athletic since then.
“He’s beating guys one-on-one in our pass rush every day pretty well,” Robinson said. “He’s able to move his hips pretty well now. I see a bright future for him here.”
» Asked about true freshman scholarship quarterback Logan Smothers, Frost said the Alabama native has settled in well after arriving in the spring. There’s still plenty of work to do, he said, but Smothers will eventually be well-suited for an offense that requires fast thinkers.
“What I really like about him is his ability to see the field and make decisions,” Frost said. “He makes really quick, decisive decisions, gets the ball out of his hand and is a really good athlete.”
— Evan Bland, Will Bauer and Sam McKewon
