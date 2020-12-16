Husker notes: Taylor-Britt lands on All-Big Ten second team

Corner nabs All-Big Ten honors
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt became the lone Husker offensive or defensive player to make any of the three All-Big Ten teams, being named to the coach's second team on Wednesday.
The junior has 26 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception this season. He has often been the Husker corner matched on the opposing team's top receiver. He's also missed parts of two games because of targeting penalties.
NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said last week Taylor-Britt is playing at a high level and still has room to grow as a player.
“There’s a lot of work that Cam needs to do in terms of the longevity of the game,” Fisher said. “Being able to look outside the Big Ten and let’s talk other things. How can you help this team win a championship with your ability? Stuff like that. The football and NFL is going to take care of itself. For right now, Cam is playing very well on the outside.”
Still work to do
Nebraska isn’t done with its 2021 class yet. But how much work is left remains unclear.
Coach Scott Frost called roster management “kind of a moving target right now” as programs finish their seasons and begin crafting how next year’s team will look. NU honored a 17-player senior class earlier this month and most — with the exception of left tackle Brenden Jaimes and middle linebacker Collin Miller, who both said this week they are moving on — still have to make a decision on whether to take advantage of the pandemic-related eligibility freeze and return in 2021.
The NCAA could potentially tweak more rules surrounding the 85-man scholarship limit as well. Plus there figures to be regular offseason attrition in the era of the transfer portal. But for now, NU is five spots below the 25-man limit for the cycle after signing 19 prep players and bringing in Northern Iowa graduate transfer Chris Kolarevic at linebacker.
Said Frost: “I do expect to add at least one, probably more than that, before February.”
Backs got few breaks
Nebraska’s running back room hasn’t had many breaks this season.
Dedrick Mills missed nearly three games with a knee injury. Marvin Scott had a false positive COVID test before the Purdue game, which kept him out. Ronald Thompkins has been dinged up, as well. And true freshman Sevion Morrison, a four-star signee in the 2020 class, has had the roughest road of all.
“Sevion was hurt, then came back, then got COVID, then had another injury,” Frost said of Morrison, who was activated for the 24-17 loss to Minnesota but did not play. “Marvin kind of the same thing … when you had that stuff going on, it’s just hard to give the guys the reps they need to develop on time.”
Young players who enrolled early didn’t get spring practice. COVID restrictions forced NU coaches to do summer schooling over Zoom. Fall camp, Frost said, was “broken” and the Huskers didn’t get pads on soon enough.
“With a full offseason, I’ve got no doubt a lot of these young players, particularly at running back, will be ready,” Frost said.
A looming bowl game decision?
Frost only knows what he’s read on the Internet.
There’s a big snowstorm up on the Atlantic seaboard that hit New Jersey Wednesday afternoon and will linger through part of Thursday.
NU is scheduled to fly out at 1 p.m. Thursday. Frost said the school will have to monitor the situation. The Huskers aren’t scheduled to play RU until Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Frost said he’s open, to some degree, to a bowl game should everything on Friday go well and result in a victory.
“There’s a chance we’d have an opportunity to go play if that’s what we decide the players want to do,” Frost said. “I think there’s a lot of schools that are deciding not to, and I’m not sure that’s all COVID reasons. It’s just been a trying year for a lot of people. We’ll address those things after the game.”
— Will Bauer and Sam McKewon
