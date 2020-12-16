Husker notes: Taylor-Britt lands on All-Big Ten second team

Corner nabs All-Big Ten honors

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt became the lone Husker offensive or defensive player to make any of the three All-Big Ten teams, being named to the coach's second team on Wednesday.

The junior has 26 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception this season. He has often been the Husker corner matched on the opposing team's top receiver. He's also missed parts of two games because of targeting penalties.

NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said last week Taylor-Britt is playing at a high level and still has room to grow as a player.

“There’s a lot of work that Cam needs to do in terms of the longevity of the game,” Fisher said. “Being able to look outside the Big Ten and let’s talk other things. How can you help this team win a championship with your ability? Stuff like that. The football and NFL is going to take care of itself. For right now, Cam is playing very well on the outside.”

Still work to do

Nebraska isn’t done with its 2021 class yet. But how much work is left remains unclear.