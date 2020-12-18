Husker notes

Frost letting players make bowl decision
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After a 28-21 win over Rutgers, a big, immediate question looms for Nebraska football in the next two days: Do the Huskers want to play in a bowl?
At 3-5, NU is still eligible, provided there’s a spot available within the Big Ten’s six or seven bowl slots. If a few teams slotted ahead of Nebraska, such as Minnesota, opt out of a bowl game experience, Nebraska may have a choice.
It’s one coach Scott Frost said will be made by his players.
“This has been a long, hard year for a lot of people,” Frost said.
He noted that NU chose to bring back its players in late spring — at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic — to prepare for a football season it did not anticipate would be delayed by the Big Ten. The Huskers fought to start the season Sept. 5. It didn’t actually begin until Oct. 24. The regular season ended Dec. 18, one week before Christmas.
“If I’d known the season was going to get delayed, I don’t think I would have brought them back as early,” Frost said. “Some of our guys haven’t seen their family since March or April. It’s been a long haul. I think it’d be great for us if we had an opportunity to play another game, but I don’t know if we have that opportunity yet. But I’m going to let the guys decide if they have enough gas left in the tank or not.”
Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said he’s fine “either way” with whatever the Huskers decide. NU could use another game on offense, but players would also like to spend time with their family.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez said the Leadership Council, coaches and players will get together to discuss the decision.
“I’m not sure if this is the last game of the season or not,” Martinez said. He hasn’t spent any time around his family since March.
“That’s a big piece as well, obviously, for the coaches and the players and everyone involved with this program,” Martinez said.
Frost hinted that the timing of the game may matter more to him than the opponent. Nebraska is coming off a short week and a road game at Rutgers. To turn around and prepare for a bowl in a week — say, the Dec. 26 Guaranteed Rate Bowl — would be tough.
“It took a lot of effort and energy for everybody to get the guys ready this week,” Frost said. “If we’ve got to turn around and do it again in six or seven days — when we’re going to get home at 4 in the morning — I don’t know how many guys would be excited about that. We’d have to see what’s out there. I’m going to let the kids decide.”
The coach conceded that he personally has had a long year, losing his father, Larry. Frost also expected NU to turn a corner this season — it has not — and the toll was clear in his reaction.
“We’re really excited for the future, but I’m worn out, too,” Frost said.
Mills turns attention to his future
After one of the best games of his career, Dedrick Mills, who had 191 yards rushing and 45 receiving, was asked whether this season, his fifth in college, would be his last before he heads to the NFL.
Mills said he hadn’t thought about it much yet. But the end of the season is close, and Mills will have to decide fairly quickly whether to pursue an NFL career or return for a sixth year allowed by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Y’all probably see something in a few days, maybe another week or so,” Mills said. “That’s all I’ve got.”
Mills battled injuries most of the season — he missed nearly three games with a knee ailment — but wasn’t feeling much regret for things that didn’t get done in 2020.
“Wish I’d had more that earlier in the season, but it is what it is,” Mills said. "Whatever I can do to help my team win, I did it, despite all the talk and stuff on Nebraska.”
McCaffrey unavailable
Nebraska navigated Friday’s game without its backup – and occasional starting – quarterback.
Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey traveled to New Jersey but watched the game from the sidelines in street clothes because of what coach Scott Frost called “health reasons.”
“He’ll be fine,” Frost said.
True freshman Logan Smothers was the backup QB and would have gone in if Nebraska had chosen to replace Adrian Martinez, who struggled early with two lost fumbles and two interceptions. McCaffrey still traveled, Frost said, in part because the team wasn’t totally sure he would be unavailable and in part because it was concerned about having its signs stolen and wanted another player there who could serve as a decoy.
McCaffrey, too, simply wanted to be there for the rest of the Huskers.
“He’s a big part of the team,” Frost said. “If I was in that spot whether I was able to play or not, I’d want to be with my team.”
Corcoran shines in starting debut
The headliner of Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting class made his first career start a memorable one.
Or perhaps a higher compliment, coach Scott Frost said, is that he actually recalled very little from the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder on the left edge of the offensive line.
“I didn’t notice him, and that probably means he played pretty well,” Frost said. “… If we ran for 365 yards and I didn’t notice a freshman left tackle, that probably means he played pretty well. We’ll watch the tape and figure it out, but he’s got a lot good football ahead of him.”
Corcoran was part of an offensive line starting four underclassmen, including two redshirt freshmen in left guard Ethan Piper and right tackle Bryce Benhart. The Lawrence, Kansas, native recorded multiple pancakes and Nebraska ran his way more than once on critical conversions in the 28-21 win over Rutgers.
Corcoran is just the sixth true freshman to start a game on the offensive line in Nebraska history and the first to every do so at left tackle. He filled in Friday for four-year starter Brenden Jaimes, who announced last week he was opting out of the rest of the season and turning his attention to the NFL draft.
Quick hit
» Frost said Nebraska never intended to send a kickoff to Aron Cruickshank. By the time it booted one deep in the third quarter, NU had decided the “sky right” kicks – high boots to around the 15-yard line – were giving Rutgers too good of field position. The deep kick just went too close to the return specialist who also made a house call against the Huskers while with Wisconsin last year. He brought back Friday's kick for a 98-yard touchdown that gave Rutgers a 21-14 lead.
“We wanted the ball kicked deep away from him,” Frost said. “I don’t really have an answer for you – those are bad mistakes that shouldn’t happen and can’t happen.”
— Sam McKewon, Evan Bland
