Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (copy)

COACH

Anyone would have been an upgrade for Rutgers after five straight losing seasons, but bringing back the architect of the program’s greatest run was even better. Schiano led the Scarlet Knights to six bowl games and into the top 10 during his first tenure from 2001-11, then had a stint as an NFL head coach (Tampa Bay, 2012-13) before working with Urban Meyer at Ohio State. He immediately put an end to a 21-game conference losing skid in his return to New Jersey, and his three wins in this truncated season already match the total from the previous two years under Chris Ash (3-21). With a reputation as a motivator and builder of strong culture, Schiano made Rutgers one of the league’s best stories this fall in his encore with one of the oldest programs in the country (1869).