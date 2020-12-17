Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (copy)

Record: 3-5 (3-5 Big Ten)
Offensive yards per play: 4.56 (121st nationally)
Defensive yards per play: 5.70 (69th)
Turnover margin: Plus-two (T-43rd)
Penalty yards per game: 64.5 (103rd)
COACH
Greg Schiano (71-72 at Rutgers in second stint, 71-72 career)
Anyone would have been an upgrade for Rutgers after five straight losing seasons, but bringing back the architect of the program’s greatest run was even better. Schiano led the Scarlet Knights to six bowl games and into the top 10 during his first tenure from 2001-11, then had a stint as an NFL head coach (Tampa Bay, 2012-13) before working with Urban Meyer at Ohio State. He immediately put an end to a 21-game conference losing skid in his return to New Jersey, and his three wins in this truncated season already match the total from the previous two years under Chris Ash (3-21). With a reputation as a motivator and builder of strong culture, Schiano made Rutgers one of the league’s best stories this fall in his encore with one of the oldest programs in the country (1869).
OFFENSE
Type: Spread
Coordinator: Sean Gleeson
One of the more shocking streaks in college football is that Gleeson represents the 11th offensive coordinator in 11 seasons for Rutgers, which has been a revolving door at the position for various reasons over the years. He arrives with an ultra-up-tempo attack that piled up points during his time guiding the offense at Princeton (2017-18) and at Oklahoma State last year. Rutgers quarterbacks will run, throw and hand off the ball in the RPO-heavy system, and the attack this season has earned comparisons to Purdue as one that thrives on misdirection and deception. Rutgers is averaging 27.4 points per game (72nd nationally) after not producing more than 18 in any of the past four years.
DEFENSE
Type: Multiple
Coordinator: Robb Smith
Smith reunites with Schiano in Piscataway after serving in multiple roles in their first stint together, including defensive coordinator in 2012. He’s made coordinator stops elsewhere since then at Arkansas and Minnesota — the Gophers fired him midway through his second season in 2018, a few weeks after Nebraska posted 53 points in a win — and was an analyst at Texas A&M a year ago. He has revitalized a veteran Rutgers unit that has logged a Big Ten-best 60 tackles for loss with a per-game clip of 7.5 that ranks 26th nationally. Turnovers have also been a key ingredient for the Scarlet Knights, who have 15 takeaways in eight games (the Huskers have six by comparison).
Players to watch
Olakunle Fatukasi, outside linebacker: The 6-foot-1, 234-pound senior is a second-year starter but has thrived within a new defensive scheme this season. He’s the national leader in tackles per game (12.38) and his 99 total stops are 22 more than the next closest Big Ten defender. The likely NFL draft pick is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award (best college linebacker) and has three sacks along with a forced fumble and two recoveries. He’s a human wrecking ball.
Aron Cruickshank, wide receiver: The ace return man brought back a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown that turned the game against Purdue and is second in the Big Ten with 23.9 yards per kickoff return. Nebraska fans recall he made an impact last year while with Wisconsin, finding the end zone from 89 yards out on a return. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, Cruickshank is also second on the team with 36 catches, racking up 233 yards and a score.
- Evan Bland
