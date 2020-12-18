Huskers commit three turnovers and trail Rutgers at halftime

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Three turnovers, five penalties and one quarterback pooch punt.
It was a first half full of mistakes for the Nebraska offense at Rutgers, and one big mistake by the Husker defense sent NU to the locker room with a 14-7 deficit in the Big Ten crossover game.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez lost two fumbles and threw an interception in the Rutgers end zone, which offset 255 total yards in the first half. Rutgers turned those three turnovers into 10 points, including a costly touchdown on fourth-and-1 when it appeared Nebraska thought RU was going to attempt the same kind of quarterback pooch punt Martinez did in the first half.
Rutgers did not, and running back Isaih Pacheco poked through the Husker defense for a 33-yard score in large part because safety Deontai Williams, who seemed to be waiting for a punt 20 yards behind the play, drifted away from the run and was too late to account for Pacheco zooming to the end zone.
The Scarlet Knights then turned that into an eight-point possession when they quickly ran a two-point conversion before NU’s defense could get set. Scott Frost was denied a timeout before the flag, and a coach was flagged for a personal foul when he argued with the refs.
It capped a frustrating half for the Huskers, where they often were the more aggressive, explosive team, save the crucial errors.
Nebraska’s opening drive appeared promising until Martinez, attempting to dive for a first down in Rutgers territory, lost the ball as he flipped over. The Scarlet Knights recovered and, on their first offensive play, launched a 50-yard pass to Bo Melton, the team’s best receiver, who caught the ball over Husker outside linebacker JoJo Domann. RU converted that into a Valentino Ambrosio 36-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
The Huskers’ second drive resulted in the rare quarterback punt from Martinez, who on fourth-and-4 pinned the Scarlet Knights at their own 2.
Martinez coughed it up on the Huskers’ third drive and Rutgers recovered. Two offensive line penalties — including a false start on Ethan Piper that got him pulled from the game — thwarted the following drive, which stalled at NU’s own 11. Rutgers turned the subsequent short field into another Ambrosio field goal.
The Huskers got their juices flowing after that. Martinez hit consecutive passes to Levi Falck and Jack Stoll for 15 and 11 yards, respectively, before Mills busted a 43-yard run through a gashed Rutgers defense. That set up Nebraska at the RU 2, where it took four downs before the Huskers punched in a touchdown with a Wan’Dale Robinson speed option. Nebraska led 7-6.
Robinson was back in action on NU’s next drive, catching a 31-yard pass on third-and-20 to set up the Huskers at the RU 13. Nebraska was flagged for an illegal formation shortly thereafter. Then, on second-and-15 from the Rutgers 18, Martinez rolled right and threw into coverage, where Christian Izien picked off the pass with one hand.
Rutgers then went 80 yards in seven plays, including the Pacheco run. RU’s previous drives had gone for 48 yards.
The first half was marked with many timeouts for injuries. NU backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who warmed up in pads, shed them after the start of the game and prowled the sidelines in street clothes.
