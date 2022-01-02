Huskers hold late lead but lose to Ohio State in overtime

Nebraska's Kobe Webster (10) shoots a three-point basket against Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) during the first half Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ohio State's Eugene Brown III, center, pulls down a rebound against Nebraska's Lat Mayen (11), Derrick Walker (13) and Kobe Webster (10) during the first half Sunday in Lincoln.
Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins look back the biggest stories from the past year in Nebraska athletics. The crew also discusses Nebraska basketball's recent struggles. They also make their picks for the stretch run of college football bowl season.
LINCOLN — Nebraska lost 87-79 to Ohio State in overtime Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Huskers led by five points with 37 seconds to play in regulation but couldn’t seal their first signature win under coach Fred Hoiberg. Lat Mayen missed both of his free throws with 22 seconds left. E.J. Liddell then made both after outworking Nebraska for an offensive rebound 11 seconds later.
And just as Derrick Walker appeared to have an opening at tipping in Kobe Webster’s missed floater on the final possession of regulation, Eugene Brown knocked it away as the buzzer sounded.
The Huskers came that close to their first win over a ranked opponent since 2019.
The Buckeyes outscored NU (6-8, 0-3) 15-7 in overtime behind hot shooting from Jamari Wheeler and Meechie Johnson. The backcourt pair combined for three 3-pointers in the extra period and 22 points overall.
OSU freshman Malaki Branham led all scorers with 35. Bryce McGowens led Nebraska with 18, and Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds while tying a career high with three steals.
Nebraska will travel to Michigan State on Wednesday.
Photos: Nebraska men's basketball hosts Michigan
Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg speaks to Alonzo Verge Jr. during a timeout during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. walks off the court at halftime with his team trailing 51-32 to Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) and Kobe Bufkin to score during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (left) and Derrick Walker (center) battle Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. for a rebound during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Eduardo Andre (right) battles Michigan's Caleb Houstan for a rebound during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Kobe Webster looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. lays on the court after getting fouled during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) and Kobe Bufkin to score during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Michigan's Devante' Jones and Nebraska's Bryce McGowens battle for a rebound during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. (left) battles Nebraska's Eduardo Andre for a loose ball during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. drives up the court during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Kobe Webster tries to control the ball during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga tries to block Michigan's Jaron Faulds during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga puts his face in a towel during a timeout during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Michigan's Jaron Faulds blocks Nebraska's Derrick Walker during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (right) speaks to his brother Bryce McGowens (left) and Lat Mayen during a timeout during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (left) tries to get past Michigan's Zeb Jackson during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg reacts to a play during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens waits for his name to be announced before their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. and Derrick Walker try to get the ball away from Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. tries to block Michigan's Caleb Houstan during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his 3-pointer during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Derrick Walker (13) tries to block Michigan's Zeb Jackson during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (left) and Derrick Walker (center) battle Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. for a rebound during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his second 3-pointer during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his 3-pointer during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Michigan's Zeb Jackson (3) tries to get the ball away from Nebraska's Wilhelm Breidenbach during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Eduardo Andre reacts after being subbed out during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
