Huskers hold late lead but lose to Ohio State in overtime
LINCOLN — Nebraska lost 87-79 to Ohio State in overtime Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers led by five points with 37 seconds to play in regulation but couldn’t seal their first signature win under coach Fred Hoiberg. Lat Mayen missed both of his free throws with 22 seconds left. E.J. Liddell then made both after outworking Nebraska for an offensive rebound 11 seconds later.

And just as Derrick Walker appeared to have an opening at tipping in Kobe Webster’s missed floater on the final possession of regulation, Eugene Brown knocked it away as the buzzer sounded.

The Huskers came that close to their first win over a ranked opponent since 2019.

The Buckeyes outscored NU (6-8, 0-3) 15-7 in overtime behind hot shooting from Jamari Wheeler and Meechie Johnson. The backcourt pair combined for three 3-pointers in the extra period and 22 points overall.

OSU freshman Malaki Branham led all scorers with 35. Bryce McGowens led Nebraska with 18, and Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds while tying a career high with three steals.

Nebraska will travel to Michigan State on Wednesday.

