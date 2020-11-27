Huskers rotate quarterbacks and are tied with Iowa at halftime

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Amid the quarterback drama and hideous snaps on Black Friday, it was the Huskers defense that kept NU competitive for most of the first half against No. 24 Iowa.
Then quarterback Adrian Martinez and the offense came alive for a touchdown drive right before halftime, as the Huskers and Hawkeyes were tied 13-13 at the break in Kinnick Stadium.
The Blackshirts kept Iowa’s run game firmly in check — 35 yards on 17 carries — and intercepted Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras once. The Hawkeyes had no run longer than 13 yards, and Petras was sacked for an eight-yard loss by defensive end Casey Rogers to end the half.
Though Iowa’s offense builds its identity around a good run game, the Hawkeyes took to the air on their first two scoring drives. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 8 of 11 passes for 95 yards to six different receivers, including Tyrone Tracy, who caught a six-yard touchdown pass near the end of the first quarter. That touchdown march was set up by a 31-yard punt return by Charlie Jones, the Big Ten’s top punt returner.
Martinez started the game and struggled early. So did center Cam Jurgens, who fired back two poor snaps to Martinez, who couldn’t handle either.
On NU’s third drive, Scott Frost re-inserted Luke McCaffrey, who promptly got the Husker offense rolling. He threw a 13-yard pass to Travis Vokolek to start the drive, then popped a 21-yard run on a quarterback draw. After converting a fourth down with a nine-yard run — tight end Jack Stoll was a lead blocker — McCaffrey had moved NU into position for a 31-yard Connor Culp field goal.
Culp then hit a 39-yarder after cornerback Dicaprio Bootle’s first career interception set up the Huskers at the Iowa 42. An 18-yard reverse from Alante Brown, who took a pitch from McCaffrey, put NU in field goal range.
Iowa answered with a 55-play march — kept alive by a Deontai Williams pass interference penalty — that resulted in a Keith Duncan 33-yard field goal. Iowa initially considered going for a fourth down at the NU 15 before calling timeout and sending on the field goal unit. The Hawkeyes led 13-6.
Martinez jogged out for the Huskers’ final drive of the half, and was immediately met with a Jurgens snap he didn’t expect, which he covered for a four-yard loss. Martinez overcame that with a 28-yard swing pass to Wan’Dale Robinson. Another 22-yard throw to Robinson three plays later put NU in business at the Iowa 26 before Jurgens snapped the ball a full yard over Martinez’s head. Martinez covered the ball for a 19-yard loss and Jurgens was immediately benched and replaced at center by Matt Farniok.
But Nebraska persevered, converting a third-and-23 with a Martinez pass to Austin Allen, who got down a toe on his catch. Three plays later, Martinez snuck the ball in from the 1 to notch the game at 13.
For the half, Martinez completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and rushed for 31 yards. Robinson had 73 yards on seven touches, while McCaffrey rushed for 33 yards.
