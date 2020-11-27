Huskers rotate quarterbacks and are tied with Iowa at halftime

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Amid the quarterback drama and hideous snaps on Black Friday, it was the Huskers defense that kept NU competitive for most of the first half against No. 24 Iowa.

Then quarterback Adrian Martinez and the offense came alive for a touchdown drive right before halftime, as the Huskers and Hawkeyes were tied 13-13 at the break in Kinnick Stadium.

The Blackshirts kept Iowa’s run game firmly in check — 35 yards on 17 carries — and intercepted Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras once. The Hawkeyes had no run longer than 13 yards, and Petras was sacked for an eight-yard loss by defensive end Casey Rogers to end the half.

Though Iowa’s offense builds its identity around a good run game, the Hawkeyes took to the air on their first two scoring drives. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 8 of 11 passes for 95 yards to six different receivers, including Tyrone Tracy, who caught a six-yard touchdown pass near the end of the first quarter. That touchdown march was set up by a 31-yard punt return by Charlie Jones, the Big Ten’s top punt returner.

Martinez started the game and struggled early. So did center Cam Jurgens, who fired back two poor snaps to Martinez, who couldn’t handle either.