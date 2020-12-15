Huskers set to start three freshmen on the offensive line at Rutgers (copy)

Matt Lubick didn't experience it by choice, but he has been offensive coordinator of a team that once started four freshmen on the offensive line. That was at Oregon in 2016.
At Nebraska in 2020, he's set to coordinate an offense that will start three of them. Bryce Benhart and Ethan Piper already had been starting. Now, with the departure of left tackle Brenden Jaimes, a third, true freshman Turner Corcoran, will get the nod.
Corcoran, one of the top recruits in NU's 2020 class, will be the first true freshman to start at tackle since ... Jaimes, who started at the position for 40 games. As a true freshman, Jaimes started at right tackle, though. Corcoran is getting the start at left tackle.
"We think he's going to be a great player," Lubick said. "When we recruited him, we though the same thing. He's kind of surpassed our expectations, and we're excited."
Lubick said he didn't know why Jaimes decided to leave the team before the final regular-season game against Rutgers. Jaimes' Twitter post said he was going to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL draft. Corcoran has been Jaimes' backup all season.
"He's talented, he's big and strong and tough, which you need to be on the offensive line," Lubick said of Corcoran. "He has good feet. And he cares. It's important to him. That's the biggest thing as a freshman. How fast can you learn it and play with confidence? And he's done a great job with that."
Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who also started as a freshman, said he has "high confidence" in Corcoran's ability.
"Obviously we're really, really high on him coming in," Robinson said. "We thought he could make an impact and do something. So hopefully this week he gets to show why he was a high priority for us and he can play some football."
Lubick said Corcoran's development will be "sped up a little bit" this week as a result, but is "excited about the opportunity."
Corcoran's backup is another freshman: Brant Banks. Another option could be sixth-year senior Christian Gaylord, who is Benhart's backup.
Lubick has been there before. At Oregon.
"We had a couple guys get hurt," Lubick said. "We had a young freshman, Justin Herbert, who made those guys look pretty good."
Another challenge for the Huskers' offense: They'll have one fewer day to practice for a "strong" Rutgers defensive front that has given multiple teams problems.
"They're physical," Lubick said. "They've created a lot of negative plays — that'll be a big challenge for us. We've got to keep it simple for our guys, let 'em play, so they're not thinking, do the stuff we do well. (Rutgers), they play fast, too, and they play hard, which is the testament to their coaching."
