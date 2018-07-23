CHICAGO — Mick Stoltenberg first saw Vaha Vainuku from afar when the defensive lineman took a visit to Nebraska in late May.
Stoltenberg wondered then if this 6-foot-3, 295-pound man was a junior college player or high schooler. Neither, as it it turned out. Vainuku, who turns 25 in October, was a grad transfer who would commit to Nebraska on June 1.
Consider Stoltenberg, a senior and Nebraska's starting nose tackle, a fan of what he has seen from his fellow lineman since then.
"He's just a big dude, but he's not sloppy — he's lean," Stoltenberg said. "He looks good. He's got a good physique to him. Looks like a natural D-lineman. He moves well. He's pretty athletic. Just going out and working on the sleds and stuff, he's got a good strike. I think he's a big, powerful dude. He benches a house."
Stoltenberg said coaches aren't sure where on the line Vainuku will play this fall. But perhaps more important, the newcomer with two years of eligibility remaining has shown no ill effects from a serious right-foot injury that led to two surgeries and eventually prompted him to retire from football in 2017.
"We need as many guys as we can get to help us along," Stoltenberg said. "I know he's dealt with some injuries and stuff in the past, but we really think he can definitely be a (player)."
