Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart led Georgia to the national championship game in his second season with the Bulldogs.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

With media days upon us, The World-Herald’s Sam McKewon will provide short primers of each of the Power Five leagues — ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC — and leagues of geographical interest (Mountain West and MAC) over the next two weeks.

SEC

Divisional favorites: Alabama (West), Georgia (East).

The Bulldogs aren’t necessarily a lock to repeat as East champs. Remember, this is Georgia, which tends to find ways to lose games it should win. But the Bulldogs have a manageable schedule, return the heart of their excellent offensive line and will likely reload at running back. Alabama is the perpetual West favorite, but Auburn could pull off a massive upset of the Crimson Tide on the right day. The SEC is not top-to-bottom strong, but the three teams at the top are all major powers.

Best quarterbacks: Nick Fitzgerald/Mississippi State, Drew Lock/Missouri, Jarrett Stidham/Auburn.

Fitzgerald — 1,782 yards passing, 984 yards rushing — will be a gem of a fit in new coach Joe Moorhead’s offense. Lock is the league’s most talented passer and this year’s Josh Rosen. Stidham doesn’t make a ton of mistakes and is mobile enough to keep defenses honest. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is a popular pick, but it’s often hard to assess how good the Tide’s quarterbacks really are. Jalen Hurts threw 17 touchdowns and just one interception last season. He was also benched in the national title game.

Best coaches: Nick Saban/Alabama, Dan Mullen/Florida, Jimbo Fisher/Texas A&M.

Saban has won six national titles — five at Alabama — and Fisher won one at Florida State. Mullen was never going to produce that kind of national title winner at Mississippi State, but he can at Florida. What Mullen did in Starkville is extraordinary, posting four nine-win seasons in nine years. He also had the run of the place and the program bent to his will. In Gainesville, Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer won big first. Mullen may have a slightly harder time. Saban is the gold standard in college football, while Fisher’s track record of recruiting and quarterback development is strong. He’ll fit right in at A&M.

Top recruiting programs over five seasons (averages based on 247Sports composite league rankings):

Alabama (1.2, average ranking out of 14 teams in the SEC)

LSU (3)

Georgia (3.4)

Auburn (4.2)

Texas A&M (5.8)

Coziest schedules: Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Not that it matters much — for either team. The Commodores draw rebuilding Mississippi from the SEC West, host winnable nonconference games against Middle Tennessee, Nevada and Tennessee State, and get manageable road contests at Missouri and Arkansas. Alabama doesn't have to play itself — big advantage, right? It also gets mediocre Louisville in Orlando and only plays four true road games. Bama finishes the year with three home games.

Roughest slates: Auburn and Tennessee.

The Tigers took a very tough neutral-site game against Washington out of the gate and have road games at Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi State. Tennessee plays West Virginia in a nonconference neutral-site game but draws Auburn and Alabama out of the SEC West, plus a road game at Georgia. A long season of the 4-8/5-7 variety awaits the Vols.

Top conference records over five seasons (excluding title games):  

Alabama: 36-4

Georgia: 27-13

LSU: 25-15

Auburn: 25-15

Florida: 23-17

The gap is wide at this point. It’s Alabama ... and everyone else. Georgia is closing that gap. Or it did — for one year.

College Football Playoff contenders: Alabama and Georgia.

The Crimson Tide could, in theory, back their way into the CFP like they did last year, but look for both teams to meet each other in the SEC championship.

Heisman Trophy candidates:

Drew Lock, Missouri: He’d have to throw for north of 4,000 yards, and his team would have to win the SEC East. It’s a longshot.

Jarret Stidham: Another longshot, but Auburn has the tough schedule to make a statement, and if Stidham clears 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns, while leading the Tigers to a CFP berth, he’d get a long look.

Insert Alabama running back here: Probably Damien Harris — who rushed for 1,000 yards and 7.4 yards per carry last season — but it really could be one of several guys on the Tide’s roster. Two Bama backs have won Heismans in the last decade, and another finished third.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: 2018 Husker Camp Countdown

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

1 of 27

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription