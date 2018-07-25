Husker Camp Countdown: No. 14 Antonio Reed

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Antonio Reed
6-2, 210 • Senior • Safety
Reed was already one of Nebraska’s most versatile defensive backs before the new coaching staff began cross-training safeties and corners in the spring. Now Reed — who made 42 tackles across 10 games at safety last season — is primed to assume a larger role wherever the Huskers need him. That’s likely at safety, where he and fellow senior Aaron Williams are the only scholarship upperclassmen. This is the last chance for the Tennessee native, whose production has increased every season at Nebraska. Barring any new injuries, Reed should have plenty of chances to prove himself again.
