Husker Camp Countdown: No. 22 Ben Stille
Ben Stille, Nebraska’s sack leader in 2017, is headed back to the defensive line.

Ben Stille

6-5, 255 • sophomore • defensive lineman

Nebraska’s sack leader from 2017 is headed back to the defensive line. After moving to outside linebacker, Stille racked up 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks in Bob Diaco’s 3-4 defense. The BTN all-freshman player is now back to where he says he’s more comfortable, on the line. Frost praised Stille as being a culture builder. The Ashland native doesn’t say much, but he is the type of player Frost wants to build the Nebraska culture on. And Stille seems more than up to that challenge.

