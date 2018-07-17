Husker Camp Countdown: No. 22 Ben Stille

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Ben Stille
6-5, 255 • sophomore • defensive lineman
Nebraska’s sack leader from 2017 is headed back to the defensive line. After moving to outside linebacker, Stille racked up 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks in Bob Diaco’s 3-4 defense. The BTN all-freshman player is now back to where he says he’s more comfortable, on the line. Frost praised Stille as being a culture builder. The Ashland native doesn’t say much, but he is the type of player Frost wants to build the Nebraska culture on. And Stille seems more than up to that challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.