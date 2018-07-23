Husker wideout Stanley Morgan among 10 Big Ten preseason honorees

Stanley Morgan set the school record last season for single-season receiving yards.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

High expectations for Stanley Morgan extend beyond Nebraska, with the senior wide receiver among 10 Big Ten preseason honorees announced Monday morning.

Morgan — who joins nose tackle Mick Stoltenberg and offensive guard Jerald Foster at Big Ten media days on Monday and Tuesday — set career bests in catches (61), receiving yards (986) and touchdowns (10) last season en route to second-team All-Big Ten accolades. The receiving yards total broke the NU record held by 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Morgan has been projected as high as a first-round NFL draft pick by some media outlets.

A panel of conference media members selected Morgan as one of 10 players recognized — five from the East and West Divisions. The other “2018 Big Ten Players to Watch” are Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, OSU running back J.K. Dobbins, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.​

Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.

