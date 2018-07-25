The biggest Canadian Football League news this week featured the Montreal Alouettes trading for former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.
One of his potential targets could be former Husker wideout De'Mornay Pierson-El. Though it flew under the radar to some degree, Pierson-El
signed with Montreal in June after being waived by Washington in the NFL.
(Pierson-El's Twitter account still features a picture of him in a Washington uniform.)
Since Pierson-El went up north, he's primarily been a returner — six punt returns for 55 yards and two kickoff returns for 43 yards in his first game on July 21. Montreal has a seasoned receiving corps and just traded for 33-year-old veteran Adarius Bowman.
Nevertheless, it appears Pierson-El has a future in Montreal. As does the well-traveled Manziel.
Montreal next appears on ESPN2 Aug. 3 when the Alouettes host Hamilton, the team that traded Manziel.
There are multiple ex-Huskers in the CFL, including recent Husker graduate David Knevel, a native Canadian who signed with the B.C. Lions in June and may get his first start soon. Others include Ciante Evans (Calgary Stampeders), Yoshi Hardrick (Winnipeg Blue Bombers) and Jonathan Rose (Ottawa Redblacks).
