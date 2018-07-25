Nebraska junior Caleb Lightbourn appears on the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation's top punter.
Lightbourn has started both of his seasons as a Husker, thrust into action as a true freshman in 2016 following the death of Sam Foltz. Lightbourn averaged 42.1 yards per punt last season and placed 21 of his 59 attempts inside the 20-yard line. He's one of 27 players on the Ray Guy Award watch list.
Three finalists for the award will be announced in November, and the winner will be named Dec. 6.
Lightbourn is the fourth Husker to appear on a preseason watch list. Receivers Stanley Morgan and JD Spielman made the Biletnikoff Award's, and tight end Jack Stoll made the Mackey Award's.
