CHICAGO — Iowa needs junior tight end Noah Fant, an Omaha South graduate, to play well if it's going to be good this season, Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday.
“If we're going to have a good football team, our best guys have to play their best," Ferentz said. "That's been a common denominator throughout all the years. And certainly we consider him to be one of our best
Fant, who was named to the Big Ten preseason honors list, chose Iowa over Nebraska in the 2016 recruiting class. He caught 30 passes for 494 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017. He was recently named to the Mackey Award watch list for the nation's best tight end.
“He's a tremendous young guy,” Ferentz said. “We played him a little bit two years ago, trying to get him acclimated a bit and get his feet wet. And last year he had a tremendous season, really took steps, not only as a receiver, but in all areas of his game.”
Ferentz said he hopes to bring Fant to Big Ten media days next season, which would mean he returns for his senior season instead of leaving early for the NFL.
And already Ferentz has seen Fant improve this spring. He expects big things from the 6-foot-5, 241-pound tight end.
“Certainly he's more comfortable and more adept at what he's doing now because he's got some experience behind him,” Ferentz said. “And I just like everything about him. He's been a tremendous guy in our program. Again, if we're going to have a good season this year, we certainly need players like Noah to have a tremendous year. And I can't think of a reason why he won't.”
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.
Get email notifications on Chris Heady daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Chris Heady posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.