CHICAGO — Penn State coach James Franklin can argue that he was part of Scott Frost’s baptism as a college football coach.
In 2006, Franklin was the first-year offensive coordinator at Kansas State under coach Ron Prince. And in his first year as a defensive graduate assistant coach was Frost, now coach at Nebraska.
“Scott is a guy I have stayed in touch with through the years, and my wife has stayed in touch with,” Franklin said Monday at Big Ten media days. “We’ve got a lot of respect for him and couldn’t be happier for him going back home.”
Franklin said Frost’s progress — from an FCS coordinator at Northern Iowa to an assistant/coordinator at Oregon to coach at Central Florida — has been worth tracking.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” Franklin said. “He was always really intelligent and hard-charging. He has strong beliefs in who he is personally as well as professionally.”
Now, at Big Ten coaches and administrative meetings, Franklin and Frost often are seen sitting together.
“I’m really happy for Scott,” Franklin said. “And I’m happy for Nebraska and for our conference. We’ve got another really good coach in our conference, which helps everybody.”
Others on that K-State staff: Ricky Rahne, now Franklin’s offensive coordinator at PSU; Raheem Morris, who eventually became coach of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Bucs; and Tim Tibesar, a former Wisconsin assistant and now defensive coordinator at Oregon State.
Prince, after being fired at Kansas State after three years, went to the NFL in various assistant roles. Now, he is an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Having Prince around, Harbaugh said, “has been a blessing.”
Frost said he has fond memories of his away-from-home introduction to the sport at the ground level.
“It was a fun year, but a hard year,” he said. “It was a great staff with a lot of fun guys to be around.”
