The three-star defensive tackle from Pima Community College in Arizona told The World-Herald on Wednesday he'd already made his choice between the Huskers and Hoosiers, informed the respective schools and will announce his decision Thursday morning on Twitter.
"I love the coaches at both schools," Fair said.
The 6-foot-3, 330-pound defensive tackle in the 2019 class said in May he was between Nebraska and Indiana. He previously planned on committing early in the summer but held off on making a decision then.
Fair graduated from high school in 2014, but his family couldn’t pay the bills at a private school and get his transcripts. He attended high school through August 2015, enrolled at Indiana State but left there after a concussion. Fair sat out 2016, enrolled at Pima CC and played his first year of college football in 2017.
Fair said he'll have two seasons left at whichever Big Ten program he chooses.
Fair had 98 tackles, including seven for loss, last season at Pima and earned a scholarship offer from Indiana. It appeared Fair was a lock to commit to the Hoosiers, but a May 18 offer by Nebraska made Fair reconsider.
He will play one more year at Pima, graduate in December and enroll at the school he picks.
Nebraska currently has four defensive tackles on scholarship — seniors Peyton Newell and Mick Stoltenberg, junior transfer Vaha Vainuku and redshirt freshman Damion Daniels. Nebraska also has Ethan Piper from Norfolk Catholic committed to its 2019 recruiting class.
The 2019 class is currently ranked 10th in the Big Ten with 11 commits, one of which is junior college commit Desmond Bland from Arizona Western.
Last Season For Pima 😔. Gotta Send Coach Monaco out with a Bang ✊🏾😈. I Understand Coach. Nothing but Action from here Until the End. I Will Be Committing Tomorrow Morning 💪🏾🔴⚪️
