Stanley Morgan, Mick Stoltenberg and Jerald Foster to represent Huskers at Big Ten media days

A record-breaking receiver and two in-state linemen will represent Nebraska football at Big Ten media days on June 23.
Seniors Stanley Morgan, Jerald Foster and Mick Stoltenberg are among the 42 players who will attend the two-day event. Morgan’s 986 receiving yards last season broke NU’s single-season record, and he chose to return for his senior season instead of declaring for the NFL draft.
Foster (Lincoln Southeast) and Stoltenberg (Gretna) have been multiyear starters on the offensive and defensive lines, respectively. Foster was a captain last season.
The 42 player attendees by school:
Illinois: Nick Allegretti, Sr., OL; Mike Dudek, Jr., WR; Jamal Milan, Jr., DL
Indiana: Jonathan Crawford, Sr., S; Wes Martin, Sr., OL; Luke Timian, Sr., WR
